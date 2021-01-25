How to prevent Facebook from knowing what you do with your mobile outside of its ‘app’

- Advertisement -

What happened in recent weeks around WhatsApp and the new conditions of its service has served to verify to what extent more and more users are not willing to continue giving away all their activity data without knowing where they are going. And when it comes to knowing what we do, when and with whom, there is an application that takes the cake: Facebook.

Unlike most, Mark Zuckerberg’s application is an inexhaustible source of data mining for the company that not only focuses on collecting everything we do within the social network, but also goes further and also tracks everything else we do with the mobile: apps we use the most, what we look for on the web, services we listen to or see the most, what we buy, etc. Your hunger for information is limitless.

We are going to close the tap outside the app

So, in case you still want to continue having Facebook installed on your mobile, we are going to minimize its influence by turning off everything you can see, and for that we are going to tell you to stop collecting data from our activity when we are not using the social network. For this we go to “Settings and privacy” and then click on “Settings”. That will take us to a list of options full of alternatives, but we are left with “Activity outside of Facebook”.

Turn off activity outside of Facebook.

Here a battle will begin to avoid deactivating this key function since, once we have got there, Facebook will figure out what we want to do and try to convince us not to proceed, with the excuse that we will not receive “relevant and personalized” advertisements. So inside “Activity outside Facebook” we choose “More options”, then we touch “Manage future activity” and, finally, we deactivate the switch “Future activity outside Facebook”.

Turn off activity outside of Facebook.

With these steps, We will have achieved that the social network is secluded within itself and cannot watch everything we do with the mobile. Anyway, this little trick is a patch until they reach iOS 14, in the next few weeks, the new tracking limitation tools that users can activate with all the apps they have installed on their devices. Weapons that will allow those most jealous of their privacy to decide with which services they share certain usage data that, as you may know, in recent years have become a revenue mine for some technology companies.

