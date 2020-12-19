How to prevent Microsoft 365 from automatically renewing

Latest newsTech News

By Brian Adam
Microsoft offers its own office suite with useful tools to create documents, presentations, manage email, etc. A software that we can access through the purchase of a license or a subscription to the service Microsoft 365. This subscription includes premium Office applications and a space in the cloud to share between all our devices and save everything we want.

Plus, with a Microsoft 365 subscription, you get access to smart support capabilities, tons of templates, photos, icons, and premium fonts for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. You can also enjoy security protection in Outlook, use that subscription on multiple devices at the same time, or access technical support easily.

If you are a Microsoft 365 customer, you will already know its characteristics and advantages well, but if you are thinking of hiring it, it is convenient that you review all the information before doing so. Either way, there is one thing that is interesting to know, subscription is renewed automatically at the end of it, so if we are not attentive and want to unsubscribe from the service, we may be charged and renewed without realizing it.

Turn off automatic renewal for Microsoft 365

Microsoft

To deactivate the automatic renewal of Microsoft 365, the first thing we have to do is go to the home page of the service and log in to our Microsoft account.

Next, in the upper right corner we will find our profile photo or initials. We click on it and select the option My Microsoft account. Next, in the navigation bar at the top we go to the option Services and subscriptions and then we click on the option Manage Microsoft 365 subscriptions and services that appears to us on the right side of our username.

This will take us to a page where we can view our subscription information. There we click on the option Manage and then in Payment settings we select the option Change and in the menu that is shown we choose the option Disable recurring billing. As soon as we do this, we scroll to the end of the page and click the button again Disable recurring billing.

If all goes well, the renewal will no longer be done automatically but we will be able to continue using the applications and services of the subscription until the end date without any problem.

