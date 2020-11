How to prevent photos and videos from filling up your mobile memory

The function that takes care of our mobile memory

On Android

Open WhatsApp on your Android phone

Go to Settings by clicking on the three-dot menu on Android

Click on Settings

Enter Data and storage

Press Download with mobile data and uncheck all options

Hit OK

Repeat the same process in the Download with Wi-Fi option

Hit OK

At apple

Go to Settings → Data and Storage → Automatic File Download

Select Photos and videos and press the “Never” option.

I have done well?

Do you often get the message ” your internal storage space is running low “? It is likely that we have to “blame” this on the videos and photos that come to us through WhatsApp Due to a number of characteristics such as: its growing popularity, its wide user base, its large number of constantly expanding features and its easy-to-use platform, WhatsApp is being used by people of all age groups, both young and old. greater. But there is a problem with all this, the flood of messages that allows this simplicity of massive use, leaves our phones without precious memory space. Andvideos, GIFs and photographs in general, are the ones that take up space. We all know that being in a WhatsApp group is fun, especially if it is an active group, who usually participate with their jokes and Internet memes so that we all have a good time. But of course,Fortunately, WhatsApp realized this problem and offered us a solution.What you have to do is prevent the application from saving the multimedia content in the mobile gallery.is clear, but what many do not know is how to prevent these images and videos from reaching the phone memory and filling it unnecessarily. Here’s how:The process is similar:They will no longer be saved by themselves; no pictures or videos. You can export the photo to the gallery of your mobile or other third-party application. Yes. We can’t do anything with the audio messages; These will be automatically saved in the storage of our mobile and there is no option to deactivate it.Storage space is crucial, particularly because our phones are not just the devices we use to answer calls or chats, but also because they serve a larger purpose. We download work files and reply to emails, edit our images, make presentations, and sometimes even write full documents on our phones, so it’s important that we have enough memory available for all of this.