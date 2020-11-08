How to prevent photos and videos from filling up your mobile memory

Do you often get the message ” your internal storage space is running low “? It is likely that we have to “blame” this on the videos and photos that come to us through WhatsApp , the world’s most popular instant messaging platform. Due to a number of characteristics such as: its growing popularity, its wide user base, its large number of constantly expanding features and its easy-to-use platform, WhatsApp is being used by people of all age groups, both young and old. greater. But there is a problem with all this, the flood of messages that allows this simplicity of massive use, leaves our phones without precious memory space. And no, it is not the text messages that consume the memory of our smartphone, but the multimedia files: videos, GIFs and photographs in general, are the ones that take up space. We all know that being in a WhatsApp group is fun, especially if it is an active group, who usually participate with their jokes and Internet memes so that we all have a good time. But of course, the exchange of memes, GIFs and other means in a WhatsApp group, or even an individual chat, starts to hog a substantial amount of phone memory. Fortunately, WhatsApp realized this problem and offered us a solution.
The function that takes care of our mobile memoryWhat you have to do is prevent the application from saving the multimedia content in the mobile gallery. You have to disable the automatic download settings for images and videos, and that is clear, but what many do not know is how to prevent these images and videos from reaching the phone memory and filling it unnecessarily. Here’s how:
On Android
- Open WhatsApp on your Android phone
- Go to Settings by clicking on the three-dot menu on Android
- Click on Settings
- Enter Data and storage
- Press Download with mobile data and uncheck all options
- Hit OK
- Repeat the same process in the Download with Wi-Fi option
- Hit OK
At appleThe process is similar:
- Go to Settings → Data and Storage → Automatic File Download
- Select Photos and videos and press the “Never” option.