How to prevent Telegram from notifying you of each new contact

In the last week, Telegram has added more than 25 million of new users and already exceeds 500 million worldwide. The change in the conditions of use of WhatsApp – although its entry into force has been postponed – has caused a stampede of users towards other alternative messaging applications to WhatsApp, among them Signal and, of course, Telegram, rival of the app owned by Facebook for many years.

Telegram has exceeded 500 million active users per month worldwide

Many users have deleted WhatsApp and switched to Telegram. This application, every time one of our contacts in the mobile phone’s phone book joins Telegram, it sends us a notification so that we know that it has started using the app. Since millions of users have joined Telegram in the last week, it is possible that if you use it, you have received many of these notifications.

If you have received many, you may have tired of them. In recent days we have received many comments on social networks from users who want prevent Telegram from notifying them of each new user… and this is simpler than it seems, so we are going to explain how to do it.

If you want to delete the notifications of a new user in Telegram, all you have to do is access the “Settings” section by clicking on the three-dot button located in the upper right corner of the main screen of the application.

Once there, you just have to go to the “Notifications and Sounds” section and at the bottom of the screen you will see the “Events” section. There you can disable notifications that Telegram sends when a new contact joins.

It is possible that this option was checked by default in your application, so you had to proactively disable it. That is, from now on, if a new person from your agenda joins Telegram, you will no longer receive any message.

