How to prevent your computer from automatically suspending

The Microsoft operating system has a set of configuration settings to be able to manage power in the best possible way. This allows us to achieve greater energy savings, but also prevents faster wear of certain peripherals, devices connected to our equipment or hardware components. A clear example is the computer screen or hard drives, since the fact that they are turned on for many hours a day, part of them unnecessarily, causes the useful life to be consumed much faster. To avoid this, Windows 10 performs a automatic suspension of the system when it detects that there is no activity during a certain period of time, something that, as we will see below, we can configure to our liking.

The truth is that for many people, this behavior of the system can be a very useful feature, however, for many others it may become a problem if, while they are talking on the phone, their equipment is suspended or they have to exit again. this mode every time they get up from their chair at work. In these cases, it is best disable Windows 10 automatic sleep.

This feature is one of the functions or settings that we find within the power options of the Microsoft operating system. Specifically, it is the one that allows that after detecting a certain time of inactivity, the disks and the monitor are turned off with the firm objective of protecting their useful life and consequently, helping with the equipment energy saving.

Now, if we are one of those who prefer to avoid this kind of “shutdown” of the system, it is best to deactivate it, something we can do directly from the system configuration page or from the power options.

Disable Windows 10 automatic sleep

From Settings

These are the steps to follow to deactivate the automatic blocking or suspension from the Windows 10 configuration page:

We open the configuration page. From the Start menu and then we click on the gear icon or by pressing the Win + I key combination.

We enter the option System .

. Next we select the menu option Start / stop and suspend.

This will show us the Screen and suspend settings where we must configure the following values: screen -> When plugged in, disconnect after, Never . Lay off -> When plugged in, suspend the equipment after, Never .



From this moment on, our equipment will not go into this particular mode automatically even though it is inactive for a good period of time. Keep in mind that if we work with a laptop, the options that will appear on the Settings page are:

screen When using the battery, disconnect after When plugged in, unplug after

Lay off When using the battery, suspend the equipment after When plugged in, suspend the equipment after



In this case, we must select the Never option for all options if we want to disable the automatic suspension of Windows 10 in all cases.

From power options

The other option is to go to the system power options from the control panel. For it:

We open the control panel.

We select the Energy options .

. Click on the option Change plan settings that appears next to the energy plan that we have activated.

that appears next to the energy plan that we have activated. This will show us a window in which the same options will appear as from the configuration page. Therefore, we must indicate: Screen off : We set its value to Never. Put the computer to sleep : We set its value to Never.



In case we have a laptop, we will be shown the options to configure the screen shutdown and put the equipment in this energy saving mode when we are using the battery or we have it connected to the current. In both cases, we must set to Never so that we completely deactivate the automatic suspension of the system.

Turn off the disk

In addition to changing the behavior of the screen shutdown, among the Microsoft operating system settings we find that our hard drive will turn off after X minutes of inactivity, something that we can also disable manually. For it:

We open the control Panel.

We select the Energy options.

Click on the option Change plan settings that appears next to the power plan that we have activated.

that appears next to the power plan that we have activated. In the next window we select the option Change advanced power settings .

. We deploy the option HDD of the window that opens to us.