How to protect your business networks from cybercrime?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

While organizations tend to protect their computer systems, their efforts appear to be insufficient. This is because every day the number of cyber attacks is greater. Some with greater impact than others. In that case, how can we protect our business networks from cybercrime? It’s probably the million dollar question.

In this situation, one of the most viable alternatives is multi-factor authentication (MFA). This is a means of cybersecurity that requires the user to prove his identity using two or more verification methods. Of course, in case the main factor has been compromised or broken.

The key is to protect user credentials

Such as ZDNeT comments, hackers tend to enter corporate networks by “stealing or guessing usernames and passwords.” Therefore, the best option should be: shield user credentials.

For example, organizations could ask their employees to enter a PIN, phrase or a question with its respective answer. Logically, only they should know the answers. They can even opt for tokens associated with other computers and even request authentication through biometric data. Ann Johnson, corporate vice president of security, compliance, and business identity development at Microsoft said:

“You want to use strong authentication for anyone accessing your environment… We know that 99% of hackers have some kind of password element, yet that password was stolen. Using strong authentication will at least give you a first line of defense against that. Use multi-factor authentication for 100% of the people who access your environment 100% of the time. “

So what do you achieve with multi-factor authentication? Block the path of computer crooks who try to access our networks. As well as generating alerts about certain attacks, which allows us to be more attentive and deal with them efficiently.

Assignment least privilege

Multifactor authentication is an excellent option to protect user credentials and therefore corporate networks. But what would happen if for certain reasons a hacker managed to violate those methods? We would be facing a very complicated situation.

One option would be to offer least privileges to users. So that they only and exclusively carry out the work that corresponds to them without having to resort to and compromise other business areas. After all, they are end users and do not need administrator privileges. We are talking about permits that can end up compromising important areas of a certain organization.

So multi-factor authentication and least privilege assignment are key to protecting our business networks from cybercrime.

Read also:

Is physical force a way to respond to cybercrime?

.