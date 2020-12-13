How To Put A Password To A File In Windows 10

- Advertisement -

Lock any file on your Windows 10 computer with this simple trick. Without programs and completely free.

Little by little, desktop systems are converging to what today can only be seen on mobile devices. Despite the fact that Windows 10 looks more and more like a touch mobile system, the truth is that it lacks some essential functions, such as password-setting a file . For this task we can use third-party programs or an alternative method that allows us to set a password to a folder without resorting to third-party programs. The how we will assemble it next.

SO YOU CAN LOCK A FILE WITH PASSWORD IN WINDOWS WITHOUT PROGRAMS

Today there is no way to lock files with a password without using programs in Windows. The only way to do it is based on hosting all the files that we want to lock in a folder.

With the files housed in the folder, the next thing we will have to do is create a plain text document on the Desktop by right clicking on the wallpaper . Inside the text document we will write the following text string:

cls

@ECHO OFF

title Folder Private

if EXIST “HTG Locker” goto UNLOCK

if NOT EXIST Private goto MDLOCKER

: CONFIRM

echo Are you sure you want to lock the folder (Y / N)

set / p “cho =>”

if% cho% == Y goto LOCK

if% cho% == and goto LOCK

if% cho% == n goto END

if% cho% == N goto END

echo Invalid choice.

goto CONFIRM

: LOCK

ren Private “HTG Locker”

attrib + h + s “HTG Locker”

echo Folder locked

goto End

: UNLOCK

echo Enter password to unlock folder

set / p “pass =>”

if NOT% pass% == PASSWORD_GOES_HERE goto FAIL

attrib -h -s “HTG Locker”

ren “HTG Locker” Private

echo Folder Unlocked successfully

goto End

: FAIL

echo Invalid password

goto end

: MDLOCKER

md Private

echo Private created successfully

goto End

: End

We can also download the file in question from this link if we do not want to create the document manually. In any case, the result should be similar to the following image:

With the document open, the next thing we will have to do is replace the text string PASSWORD_GOES_HERE with the password that we want to use to protect the files. In the image above we have replaced the string with the word HELLO1, although we can use any string as long as it does not contain a space.

The last step will be just to save the file through the Save as option that we can find in the File menu. Within the pop-up window that will appear, we will select the All files option to save the document with an extension other than the RTF extension. In the Name field we will enter the following text:

LOCKER.bat

If everything has gone well, the logical thing is that the document is saved as an executable file instead of as a plain text document. Now we just have to run the file in question by double clicking on LOCKER.bat. A folder with the name Private will be automatically generated, as we can see in the image below.

Inside this folder we will have to store the folder that we have used previously to gather all the files that we want to hide. We can also transfer the files to the folder directly without going through a secondary folder.

The last step to lock the contents of the Private folder with the password that we have previously configured is based on running the LOCKER.bat file again . The difference with respect to the first time is that this time we will be shown a black window that will ask us if we want to lock the contents of the folder with a password.

To accept the operation we will write the letter Y and press Enter. Finally, the Private folder will disappear from the Desktop . If we want to access the contents of the folder we will have to execute the LOCKER.bat file again and write the password that we have configured in the original document.

It should be noted that this method is easily crossed. In fact, just edit the LOCKER.bat file with Windows Notepad to find out the password . It is advisable to save the file in question in a folder away from the Desktop or that is difficult to locate.

AND IF YOU WANT TO USE PROGRAMS …

If the security of the previous method does not seem sufficient or we want to opt for third-party programs, WinRAR is the best option. It is true that there are several programs that promise to protect files with a password, but most are paid or have a limited trial period . The good thing about WinRAR is that once we pass the trial period we can continue using the program as normal.

After downloading and installing the program, we will select the file or folder that we want to protect with a password and we will right click on the element in question. Then, we will click on the option Add to file… , as we can see in the image below.

Now we just have to select the compression format (RAR, RAR4 or ZIP) and check the option Lock the file . Finally we will click on the Set password button to set a password.

Within the Enter password pop-up window we will mark the option Encode file names to further improve the security of the file. The last step will be to click on OK to save the file in RAR, ZIP or RAR4 format with password.

Since there are some more or less functional methods to remove the password from a file protected by WinRAR, what we recommend is to combine this method with the first to make the file invisible to other people’s eyes.