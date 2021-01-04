How to put a YouTube video in WhatsApp Status

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

If you no longer know what content to publish in the WhatsApp Status – the content that disappears 24 hours after its publication, such as Stories – after uploading all kinds of photographs, clips, GIF files … today we are going to give you a hint that maybe you didn’t know.

In the States of WhatsApp you can also share content from Instagram Stories

In addition to being able to share Instagram Stories in them, in WhatsApp States it is also possible post a YouTube video. What happens is that the form of publication is different from when you want to publish a Status from WhatsApp, something as simple as pressing the symbol (+) in the States to add a new one. However, if you do this, you will not be able to upload the YouTube video as such. You could share the URL, which is something that some users do, but your Status would not be so attractive and many people would not take care of accessing it.

However, there is a very simple way to post YouTube videos in WhatsApp statuses and we will explain how. All you have to do is follow these steps:

The first thing is to access YouTube from your mobile phone and find the video you want to share. Hit play, and while it’s playing, press the “Share” button.

When you do this, a menu will open with several options, including “WhatsApp”, as well as email, Facebook and other possibilities, depending on the apps you have installed on your mobile.

When you select WhatsApp, an option will appear for you to choose that you want to share the video in the WhatsApp States. There will also be another to send directly to a contact, but this is not the one you should select at this time.

When choosing to share the video in WhatsApp statuses, the URL is pasted into the status, but also a preview of the video you wanted to share. This way you will have a much more visual state that will attract the attention of your contacts.

Remember that only those people who have saved your phone number in their mobile contact list will be able to see it, although there is an option to see States without being recognized, as we told you in this video:

.