How to quickly access your own personal WhatsApp chat

Despite the storm that has unleashed in recent hours around WhatsApp and its new conditions of use after which they warn that a good part of the chats and conversations may end up in the hands of companies that work with Facebook services, from the app they continue their roadmap around new and better features.

One of them, which already has some time and we have available through “Click to chat”, is to create our own personal chat, to use it as a notepad where to go pointing anything we need in such a way that only we are the ones who have access to that information. It is so shielded that by not leaving our own device it even consumes mobile data or the wireless network so we can always have it at hand in case of any emergency.

How to create your personal chat

To be able to create a conversation with ourselves we are going to need to compose a URL that you must generate from your own phone number. You simply have to go to the browser of your smartphone (with iOS or Android) and paste in the address bar the following:

https://wa.me/XXXXXXXXXXX

All those “X” that you can see just above are the ones that you must substitute your phone number, It must have a format made up of the country prefix (34 in the case of Spain) plus the nine digits that compose it. Once you have written it, you only have to click on “Go” to activate that “Click to chat” of WhatsApp.

How to create a personal chat on WhatsApp.

Then the browser will ask us if we want to open the application and we say yes, do it, to go directly to WhatsApp. There you will see, instantly, a new, empty chat, in which it will be possible to write whatever you want to use as a notepad. If, in addition, you want to always have it in view, the best thing is that you anchor it with one of those pins that prevent it from being carried away by the flow of the many conversations you have active daily.

Yes, when writing in your own chat, do not be surprised to see that nobody answers you and that all texts appear on the right side in a characteristic green color. That is, as you can imagine, because being a one-way conversation (you and you) there will be no time when we have to play the role of answerer, but always that of issuer of everything we publish there.