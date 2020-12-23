How to quickly convert a web page to PDF with a Mac

- Advertisement -

The files Pdf have become a standard today. These are easily shared in every way imaginable, even in applications such as WhatsApp. If you have the need to convert a website to this type of document into a Mac, we tell you how to get it.

Doing this allows you, for example, to be able to read a web without internet connection and anywhere, such as if you are traveling or in a town where the data connection is anything but good. Or, simply, if you want to add the content of a page to a study or professional work due to the added information it offers. In all these cases, converting to PDF is a excellent solution.

Four steps to convert a website into a PDF

To achieve this, you do not have to do anything strange and, most importantly, it is not necessary to install a third-party application, since on the Apple computer you have there is the perfect tool to achieve it: Safari browser. This is the one from the Cupertino company, and is included by default in the macOS operating system; so without a doubt you have it on your computer (be it desktop or laptop)

Pexels

The steps you have to take are those that we are going to indicate below and they will not take you more than one or two minutes complete them in all chaos. They are as follows:

Open the browser Safari on your computer and access the website that you want to save in PDF form. It can be practically any of those that exist on the Internet, since there are no great restrictions in the process.

on your computer and access the website that you want to save in PDF form. It can be practically any of those that exist on the Internet, since there are no great restrictions in the process. Now among the options in the menus in the upper area of ​​the application, you have to choose the one called Archive . It is one of the first on the left.

. It is one of the first on the left. Among the options that you see in the menu that opens, there is one that is very clear and that is the one you have to use: Export to PDF . A dialog box then appears allowing you to choose the place where the file created with the entire web page will be saved (the one that is open, of course).

. A dialog box then appears allowing you to choose the place where the file created with the entire web page will be saved (the one that is open, of course). It is important to indicate that a fairly complete job is done, since for example the links on the page are maintained assets, so when you open the PDF document you can use them regularly if you wish. You simply have to accept the Allow option in the window so that this is done by clicking on any of the existing ones.

In this way so simple and fast You can create a PDF that contains the information of a website using the Safari browser that you have on your Mac computer.