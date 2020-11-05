How to quickly search for flights using Google Maps

In an almost unconscious way We all have the use of Google Maps linked to the possibility of creating routes and routes that are always drawn at ground level. It does not matter if we choose the car as a mode of transport, or the buses, the subway, the trains or shared bicycles, each route we create has the point of coincidence that they are drawn on the ground, with a sinuous line that marks us the way.

Hence, it is difficult for us to think in 3D sometimes and we forget that above that ground, of those regions, countries and continents, there is a whole blue sky that awaits us to travel, and that only serves the famous routes marked by the air authorities of the different regions of the world. And as you can imagine, Google does not forget that, which is why it also offers routes to catch planes wherever we are.

Let’s quickly find a flight

To know flight offers through Google Maps, the only thing you have to repeat is that procedure that you have so internalized of looking for a point on the map (in this case we have chosen Paris) and tell it how to get there. At that moment, it will create a route by car, or the transport method that you have defined by default. As we don’t want anything to move on the ground, we look at the top for the plane icon.

How to find flights on Google Maps.

As it is the least used method of transport on the platform, you will not see it first, but when you slide that line of icons it will appear to the right of the whole. Now, you just have to touch on it so that it offers you a first detail of the offers we have available: number of flights per day to that destination, what is the price from which you can buy tickets and the total duration of the trip.

How do we want to choose one, what we do is click on “See flights on Google” to open a window with all the information broken down of the Google Flights service. There it will be possible to choose the day of the round trip, the number of passengers, as well as their ages, and of course the company with which we want to fly. If there is an itinerary that fits what we need, we can complete the purchase at that time. Needless to say, Google Maps encourages the use of its platform to search for flights but You have many others on the internet that also offer discounts and specific and similar promotions from which we can close, in the same way, any trip we need for work, family, etc.