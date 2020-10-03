How to Re-tune and sort Channels Manually on Samsung TV

We teach you to retune and order the channels on a Samsung television for the Second Digital Dividend so as not to run out of TV.

On October 31, the Second Digital Dividend will end with the elimination of the main DTT frequency. This forces us to retune the television channels again to store the new frequency with which DTT will work from now on to make room for the spectrum occupied by 5G. In Samsung televisions, this process is more or less simple, like ordering the channels. This time we will show you how to retune and sort channels manually on a Samsung TV in a simple way .

HOW TO RETUNE CHANNELS ON A SAMSUNG TV

Before ordering the channels on our Samsung television, we will have to retune them to make sure we have the correct broadcast. In the company’s smart TVs, that is, Smart TV, the process to follow is more or less simple.

First, we will press the Home key on the remote that we can identify with the logo of a house. Then, we will click on More … in the menu that will appear next or in Configuration or Settings (it depends on the version of Tizen OS). Within this menu we will go to the Emission section, and more specifically, to the Automatic adjustment option . In some televisions, the Broadcast menu is called Channel or Channels, depending on the language we have selected.

Now the system will show a pop-up window that we will have to Accept to start re-tuning the channels, but not before asking ourselves about the origin of the broadcast, which in our case will be Antenna . Once the tuning process is finished, the TV will show the list of channels updated to the latest DTT frequency.

HOW TO SORT CHANNELS MANUALLY ON SAMSUNG TV

With all the channels retuned, the next step will be to sort the channels back to their original position. The way to proceed is practically identical to the one we have just described, since we will have to access the Broadcast section again in the TV settings. Within this menu we will select on Channel List .

Now the system will display a list of all the channels that we have retuned previously. If we want to order them according to our preferences we will have to scroll to the channel and then click on the tools button on the remote (it is indicated by the name of Tools and is below the Menu button).

Finally we will select the option Change number to modify the number assigned to the channel in question. The channel will automatically occupy the position of the channel that we have indicated, while the channel that originally remained in that position will change to the position of the first channel .

For example, if we want to move Cuatro to number 4 in the channel grid and that position is occupied by La Sexta, the latter will go to the position where Cuatro was initially. The same happens with the rest of the channels, although we can edit several channels at the same time to avoid repeating the same process . All you have to do is select the channels you want to edit or select the All channels option. In this case, we will have to change the number one to one so as not to interfere between the different channels.