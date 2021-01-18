How to read your Telegram messages without appearing “online”

- Advertisement -

After the new 2021 policies of WhatsApp , millions of people moved to Telegram . This resulted in thousands enjoying features they had never seen before. Did you know about its tricks and benefits?

For example in Telegram It is possible to change the complete color of the application from the Settings section. But not only that, you also have the possibility to hide your number so that the rest of your contacts do not see them.

But the one that will fascinate you a lot is the trick in which you can hide your status, connection time and also disappear if you are “online” or not in an easy way.

The best of all is that you do not need to deactivate the Wi-Fi, much less download alternative programs that generate any kind of inconvenience with the application of Telegram . You just have to follow these steps.

HOW TO HIDE “ONLINE” IN TELEGRAM

You simply must have Telegram totally updated to be able to use this simple trick that is quite nice and with which you will go unnoticed all the time:

With this trick you will never appear “online” on Telegram again. WhatsApp does not have this function. (Photo: MAG)

That way, any contact that enters your Telegram profile will never again see if you are connected or what time you started reading all your chats.