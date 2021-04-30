How to recalibrate the battery capacity of your iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

The iPhone 11 are the last Apple smartphones that came to the market boasting of substantially increasing their autonomy compared to the iPhone XS of a year before, 2018. And they are the only ones, in turn, that in recent times have shown readings of battery capacity a bit alarming compared to other models with much more time of use behind them. That is why Apple decided with iOS 14.5 to try to fix a problem that many users reported whereby the health of their batteries appeared too deteriorated, although we gave it an identical use to that of other generations of iPhone. So thanks to the latest update of the operating system, we already have a tool that has been specifically designed for the three terminals that arrived in 2019. Recalibrate the mobile battery What has occurred to Apple is, in the case of the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, allow a recalibration of that battery capacity automatically, in such a way that once iOS 14.5 is installed it will automatically check if those readings it is taking are correct or not. So we are going to verify that our phone is already recalibrating that current battery charge capacity, so we go to the “Settings”. Next we have to look for the “Battery” section and within a specific “Battery health” menu. There you will see a data with that maximum capacity of the stack and other elements, but we are left with the first one that you will see at the top. A message that can have three variants: The battery health information system is recalibrating the maximum capacity and peak performance capacity of the battery. This process may take a few weeks The battery health information system is recalibrating the maximum capacity and peak performance capacity of the battery. This process can take a few weeks. At this time, no repair can be recommended The battery health information system could not be recalibrated. An Apple Authorized Service Provider can change the battery free of charge to restore maximum performance and capacity.As you can see, depending on that message, you will have to perform a different task or another, which implies that in case of failure can carry out this recalibration, you will have to go through an Apple store to fix it.