How to record screen to video with Windows 10

Windows 10 has a tool to easily record video capture of the screen, as can also be done on iOS and Android mobile devices. This is Game Bar, which can be activated with the Win + G keyboard shortcut.

In addition to static captures of the computer screen, it is also possible to record video captures

From the execution of a video game to the operation of an application or the browsing process with the browser, Game Bar allows you to directly record a video capture of everything that is happening on the computer screen. P

But the capabilities of this tool incorporated in the Windows 10 operating system itself do not end here, but it also allows record Xbox One console activity if it is streamed to the computer and without the need to resort to external software.

The recording of the activity displayed on the screen remains stored in MP4 format automatically. Of course, Game Bar needs certain system requirements, including a very specific type of graphics card. In case of not meeting these technical requirements, when trying to use Game Bar a message will appear warning that the hardware requirements are insufficient.

To use Game bar, you must first activate it through the Settings menu – Games – Game Bar, where the option to record screenshots, clips and allow them to be broadcast will be left active. From this menu you can also configure the shortcuts by means of key combinations that allow the different options included in Game Bar: Activate / deactivate Game Bar, take screenshot and start / stop recording of screen video capture.

For security reasons Windows Bar does not allow the start of video capture in some applications or if the file explorer is being used. Also request permission to make the recording and allows you to select, if there are several applications open, which one you want to record. Once the recording has started, the interface is reduced to a small floating bar which can be located in the preferred position on the screen, from where you can control the activity of Windows Bar.

When recording stops, a notification appears indicating what allows you to open the location where the file is saved. By default they are stored in a location that can be set through the Settings – Games – Screenshots menu.

Whoever has a Microsoft Xbox 360 or Xbox One game console controller connected to the computer can control Game Bar from the controller itself, once the Win + G keyboard combination has been pressed, with the following preconfigured actions:

-Record from now: Circle (to start recording) or Square (to stop recording).

-Take a screenshot: Camera icon.

-Win + Alt + G: Start and stop recording in full screen PC games.

-Xbox button + Screenshots: Edit a clip.

An interesting option that Game Bar allows is to configure a automatic and constant recording of what is appearing on the screen. Thus, a time period can be preconfigured so that Game Bar stores the last thing that has happened on the screen during that time: 15 seconds, 30 seconds, 1 minute, 3 minutes, 5 minutes or 10 minutes are the time periods that can be pin up.

Game Bar can be customized with different settings and take the form of a widget for easier access.

