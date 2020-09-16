MobileAndroidTech NewsHow to?

How to Record Timer Videos on TikTok

By Brian Adam
0
8
How to Record Timer Videos on TikTok
How To Record Timer Videos On Tiktok

Must Read

Tech News

Thales Alenia Space joins the fight against dangerous asteroids

Brian Adam - 0
The HERA mission, of the European Space Agency, is part of a broader international project for planetary defense from possible space threats, such as...
Read more
Tech News

PS5 and Xbox Series X have an ace up their sleeve to deliver what they have promised us, 4K at 60 FPS: image reconstruction

Brian Adam - 0
  PlayStation 5 and Xbox S eries X have a common goal: to set as standard the game at 4K and 60 FPS. Sony and Microsoft...
Read more
Android

How to Record Timer Videos on TikTok

Brian Adam - 0
We will teach you how to record timer videos on TikTok so you can make your videos without using your hands, putting the mobile where...
Read more
Android

‘Todo’ is a free task manager where design and simplicity prevail

Brian Adam - 0
There are currently a large number of applications on Android to create to-do lists and not get confused when completing projects both in our...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

How to Record Timer Videos on TikTok

We will teach you how to record timer videos on TikTok
so you can make your videos without using your hands, putting the mobile where you want. It is a simple and easy option to activate, but you may not have found where it is.

With this setting we can record videos without worrying about our hands, since it will be enough to support the mobile on any surface to start recording

This is how timer videos are recorded on TikTok

Term

TikTok is one of the most downloaded applications in the world, in which thousands and thousands of videos are uploaded daily. One of the options that the application allows us is to record videos using the timer. Thus, we can support the mobile wherever we want, since the video will begin to be recorded after an adjustable countdown to our liking.

The timer icon allows us to manually set the seconds it will take for the camera to start recording

To record videos with a timer on TikTok we just have to open the application and open the recording mode. On the right side of the application we will see a small icon of a stopwatch: we just have to click here. By giving, the timer options are opened, which can be programmed with a maximum of 15 seconds.

Once we have adjusted the recording time, we just have to click “start recording” and the application will record the video automatically. This is a simple way to record “hands-free”, just adjusting this option.

Related Articles

Tech News

Thales Alenia Space joins the fight against dangerous asteroids

Brian Adam - 0
The HERA mission, of the European Space Agency, is part of a broader international project for planetary defense from possible space threats, such as...
Read more
Tech News

PS5 and Xbox Series X have an ace up their sleeve to deliver what they have promised us, 4K at 60 FPS: image reconstruction

Brian Adam - 0
  PlayStation 5 and Xbox S eries X have a common goal: to set as standard the game at 4K and 60 FPS. Sony and Microsoft...
Read more
Android

‘Todo’ is a free task manager where design and simplicity prevail

Brian Adam - 0
There are currently a large number of applications on Android to create to-do lists and not get confused when completing projects both in our...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©