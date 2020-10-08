Perhaps in some situation you have faced a problem that has put your blood pressure on the ropes: when you turn on your PC, the memory has played a trick and you have forgotten the password to access your Windows 10 account. Your data, your files, your entire digital life is there, but you can’t access them .

Until Windows 7, returning to normality and recovering the password was something that depended solely and exclusively on us and in fact we saw in a tutorial how to regain access to our PC. However, with the arrival of new versions of Microsoft’s operating system, everything changed. Now, if you forget your access key in Windows 10, these are the steps you must follow to restore it .

No third party apps

To regain access, in this tutorial we are going to forget about third-party applications and programs that claim to offer help. We are going to use the options that Windows 10 already offers, in an integrated way. And it is that resetting the password in Windows 10 is very simple if we have linked the PC to a Microsoft account since the data is in the cloud and only you must follow these steps to regain access.

Everything starts with the login screen, the point at which we get stuck. If we look closely, under the space to enter the password we will see the option “Login options” . When we press we will see that it offers two access possibilities: either by using a PIN or with a password. But of course, memory has played a trick on us and we cannot make use of any of these options.

In that case we must pay attention to the option “I forgot the password” or “I forgot my PIN” that appears under the text box in which we should have written the access code. From there, a process begins to regain access to the PC.

The system will then ask us for the email address of the Microsoft account that we have linked to our Windows 10 PC. We must enter the account with which we have linked Windows 10 and once written we click on the “Continue” button.

The recovery system continues with an extra security measure and asks us to confirm that we are who we say we are, something that we can carry out through two methods: either by using a login application or by sending a password to the secondary email that we have configured in the Microsoft account, this being the method that I have used to be more practical.

We write the email address in the box and click on “Send code” . At this point we have to have another PC, tablet or mobile to access the email in question, as we remember that we do not have access to the PC.

We will receive in the indicated email a security code , which we must use to confirm the identity on the computer. To do this, we write it in the corresponding box on the computer screen to which we do not have access until now.

Once confirmed and when the system determines that we really are who we say we are, it asks us to establish a new password for the Microsoft account , which must be new, that we have never used it. It is the one that will not give access to the PC and also to all the Microsoft services associated with the account.

From that point, the password reset in Windows 10 will have been effective and with that new password we will have access to our computer but also to the Microsoft account that we have linked.