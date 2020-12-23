How to recover space in your Google account before the new storage policy

- Advertisement -

Google announced just a few days ago some of the changes that will come in this next year 2021 in terms of storage policy it means. Among them, it should be noted that it will stop offering unlimited free storage for high-quality photos and videos within its Google Photos service and that it will be able to delete all the content stored in those accounts that have not been used for two years.

Changes to come in force on June 1, 2021 and that will undoubtedly make the 15 GB of space in our Google account be reached quickly. Faced with this situation, the only thing left for us is to prepare our account to free up space and to continue storing what we do not want to lose.

As far as space is concerned, there is no doubt that the fact of eliminating the possibility of uploading free content to Google Photos without taking up space in Drive is one of those that will affect most users the most, although they have also been announced new storage policies for Gmail and other services of the search giant.

Get ready for Google’s new storage policy

Before we get down to work, it is convenient to go to the following page of Google One where we are offered information about the percentage of space we have occupied and in what we have it mainly occupied. With the simple fact of following the previous link we can see the space occupied in Google Drive, Gmail, Google photos, etc. In this way, we can go to the service that is occupying the most space and try to recover part of it.

Google itself offers a storage manager that we can easily use to free up space in Gmail, Google Photos and Google Drive. In this way, we can review and free up a lot of MG or even GB of space occupied by deleted emails, unwanted messages or SPAM, files that we have deleted from Google Drive but that continue to occupy space in the trash, which are the files from larger size that we have stored, etc.

In this way, we will simply have to select everything that we can permanently delete and free up space from our Google account. In this way, we will not have to go service by service and searching for everything that we can already delete. In this case, Google does the work for us and we will only have to select everything that we want to get rid of forever.