How to recover the previous version of a folder or file in Windows

If you spend a lot of time using the computer, you will know that there is a mistake that we make more frequently than we would like: we accidentally replace a file or folder and overwrite it. Next we want to recover the initial data and we do not always have a backup available to save us. In that case, today we are going to see how to recover the previous versions of files overwritten or deleted in Windows and what steps should we follow.

Of course, the most useful and fastest thing is to resort to backup copies that we have made but we do not always have them or we do not always remember to save important documents in duplicate.

We recommend that you use all kinds of cloud storage services to back up important files. Or that you use Windows symbolic links that allows us automatic backups without needing to worry about them. But if it is too late, you can get them back and we will explain how to do it.

Previous versions

We can check previous versions of a file or document from its properties but they will not always appear available to us.

Tap on any document or folder on the desktop

Right click with your computer mouse

Open the section Properties

In the top menu, choose “Previous versions”

If there are previous versions you will see lthe names and the date of modification. IF you want to return to any of them, just select it with the mouse and touch the “Restore” button in any of them and it will replace the current version with the previous one. The best thing to do before restoring to the version you want is to click on the right button and tap on “Open” to see what is in that version of the file or in the contents of the folder. This way we make sure that what we are going to replace is correct. Another option is to make a copy of the file before restoring a previous version so you don’t delete important content.

Does this button always appear? No. It may be that in many folders on your computer nothing will appear when you follow the steps above because you will need to have a backup or restoration done beforehand.

Backup copy

If this version has not appeared, we must make backup copies of Windows if we want them to appear the next time it happens. In that case, we must follow these steps:

Go to Settings in Windows

Tap on Update & security on the screen menu

In the left menu, choose Backup

Touch in “Add a unit”

Choose the drive you want to backup

Follow the Windows steps to create it

We will not always find a solution here so we will have to resort to specialized programs that will help us.

Previous File Recovery

You can use the program PreviousFileRecovery by downloading it from the link on your web page. It is compatible with any current version of Windows from Windows Vista so you will not have any compatibility problems on your computer.

Once you have downloaded it, you can launch the executable that is inside the ZIP file that has been downloaded to your computer and follow a series of simple steps:

Set the base folder

We need set up a base folder whatever the application will scan for previous versions of files, folders and subfolders.

Scan

This folder will be scanned for a few minutes, although the time it takes to complete it will depend on the number of files in this location. You can also choose from the settings which “depth in subfolders” is analyzed. You can choose from 1 to 19 how deeply you want the program to search for files to restore. You can also choose between the filters to decide if you want older versions of overwritten files or that they have been deleted or simply previous versions of each file, for example.

Results

Once the analysis or scan is complete, the results will appear in a list at the bottom of the program. Here you will see the file name, the path, the file type, the current date, the previous date that it was modified and the current size and the previous size, as you can see in the screenshot.

You can filter or sort the results according to the data you want: sort them by previous dates, by size, by file name or by file type. Once you have it, you just have to tap on any of the previous versions to restore. Or, touch on several of them if you want to restore in bulk to previous versions that you have lost. It is quick and very easy to do.

Symbolic links for backups

If we want to prevent this from happening to us, we can use or create symbolic links. It is a Windows option that allows us to automatically make backup copies of a folder. For example, you can make a symbolic link from your text documents folder and take it to your Dropbox or Google Drive folder. Thus, when we save a new document it will automatically be updated in the sync folder in the cloud. If we lose it, we will always keep a copy available without having to follow the steps above to restore.

To create symbolic links follow these steps:

Press Win-R on your computer keyboard

Write SYSTEM32 in the window and tap on the enter key

in the window and tap on the enter key The System32 folder will now open

Search here for cmd and right click on the file

and right click on the file Run as administrator

When we are in the Command Prompt we will have to write:

Mklink / D “path where we want to create the link” “file source path”

That is, we send our document folder to a backup folder. Therefore, the final path would be:

Mklink / DD: backup C: UsersUsuarioDocuments

This folder will automatically be created that you will always have in sync. In addition to doing it with your file folder in the cloud It is also compatible with an external hard drive that you have connected if you want to make backup copies here.