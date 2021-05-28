How to recover WhatsApp messages with Ultfone

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

There are many reasons why a mobile phone can lose relevant information: a system error, an involuntary deletion … and all messages, photos, videos can end up in oblivion unless the information has been regularly backed up – something that not all users have activated or know how to do it- or a file recovery tool such as Ultfone.

It is a complete software suite that can be downloaded for free and that allows you to easily recover data on Mac and Windows computers, unlock iOS and Android mobile phones and that, among its many tools, has a very interesting one that will allow you to manage your messages, photos, videos … and all kinds of documents easily with one of your favorite mobile applications: WhatsApp.

We have been testing the Ultfone WhatsApp Transfer tool for the last few weeks and its functions are very interesting. On the one hand, it allows you to easily transfer all files between iOS and Android devices, which makes it easier for you to want to change your mobile -and operating system- without losing your files and WhatsApp conversations. Until now, when making that change, most users lost all that information on the previous phone, but today we are going to tell you how, using Ultfone, you can transfer all your WhatsApp data and files from one mobile to another without problem using its function of WhatsApp Transfer.

But in addition, this tool has other uses. For example, it will help you to backup all your information on WhatsApp -or even WhatsApp Business- with the push of a button. In the same way, you can see or restore the data in WhatsApp or WhatsApp Business, with a single click.

We tell you how you can do all this and much more:

How to recover WhatsApp data by backing up:

Ultfone WhatsApp Transfer’s solution to backup all WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business chats, photos and videos to your computer is completely free.

Thanks to it, you will not miss a single message. All you have to do is download the software for free and install it on your computer, connect your device and press a single button to transfer all the files to Windows or Mac.

This system supports all types of files: images, videos, voice notes, GIF files … so you don’t lose anything you have on WhatsApp. All the backups you make will stay on your computer, with no storage limit, and with a super fast transfer speed.

In the same way, when you want to recover a backup and restore it in your WhatsApp account, you can do it directly from the application, selecting the backup you want to restore from the list of backups made. You just have to press a single button and all your conversations, along with their attachments, will go to your WhatsApp account, preserving their status (read, unread, archived, etc.).

-How to transfer WhatsApp information to another phone:

When you change your mobile and go to a new one, surely one of the things you want is transfer your WhatsApp to the new phone, without losing all your chat history. However, in the app the only thing you can do is recover a previous backup, and it does not offer support to switch from one operating system to another. That is why we recommend using Ultfone WhatsApp Transfer, with which you can transfer WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business chats between iOS and Android devices without any restrictions, with just a few easy steps and without having to make a backup!

You just have to download the Ultfone WhatsApp Transfer app and install it on your computer. Once you do, access it and connect the two mobile phones via a USB cable to the computer (remember that it can be an iPhone to another iPhone, an iPhone to Android, or vice versa, an Android to another Android or an Android to An iphone). If any of the devices are not recognized, try unlocking them so that the system will recognize them.

-Transferring between two phones with the same operating system:

1. Once the devices are connected, all you have to do is press the “Transfer” button and the file transfer will begin. Before, the system will ask you if you are sure that you want all the files to be copied to the new mobile (where those that already exist will be deleted). If you are, continue with the process.

two. As you go ahead, the system makes a backup of all the information on the computer. You will see a percentage that indicates the progress and you will not have to worry about anything else. If the connection is interrupted, you will not lose any data.

3. Now you will have to make sure that you have logged into WhatsApp on the destination mobile. Once done, you can start the file transfer (you must have the “Find my iPhone” feature disabled, so do it now if you had enabled it).

And with that, the whole process is done.

-Transferring between two phones with different operating systems

The process is similar to the one described above and just as simple. The only thing is that you will have an additional step to complete:

1. Once you have backed up the WhatsApp information from the source device to your computer, you will have to verify the WhatsApp account on the destination device (just login is not enough).

two. A screen will appear in which you will have to enter your phone number and country code and when you do so, a code that you will have to enter will be sent to the destination mobile. This will verify your WhatsApp account and the information to be transferred to this new phone will begin to be generated and the process will end when the transfer is complete.

As you can see, using Ultfone WhatsApp Transfer is extremely simple and will allow you to keep all your WhatsApp data (conversations, images, files …) safe and make backups with something as easy as pressing a button.

And if you change your mobile phone, you will have no problem transferring all your WhatsApp data from one device to another without having to worry if you change your mobile operating system or not.

See how easy it is to do the whole process in this video:

All are advantages! Download Ultfone WhatsApp Transfer on your computer and easily manage all your account information on WhatsApp.

