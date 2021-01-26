How to recover your iPhone locked with the apple on the screen

- Advertisement -

If you are an iPhone user, you will know that iOS is one of the safest and most stable mobile operating systems that exist, however, there is something that all Apple phone owners are terrified of: that it can be blocked like a stone, when it appears the brand logo on the screen and does not disappear. What do i do if my iPhone stays on the apple?

In this article we are going to give you the keys to solve any situation in which this may occur. Don’t worry if your screen gets stuck on the apple logo, if it stays black, on the home screen … or if you see that iOS has been locked or that there are iTunes errors when syncing or updating iOS devices .

We have been analyzing a quite powerful and free program with which you can activate or deactivate iPhone recovery mode and much more. It is called Tenorshare ReiBoot and you can download it to your computer to update iOS, fix any type of crash or boot, activate recovery mode and resolve any errors when syncing, updating and restoring an iOS device with iTunes.

It is valid for both iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch, compatible with all devices with iOS 14 and any previous version of the operating system, and it will serve you for any situation in which your iPhone is stuck in recovery mode or does not respond. In this article we are going to explain how easy it is to use it in situations like this.

How to put your iPhone into recovery mode with Tenorshare ReiBoot

If your iPhone does not work, the apple logo has remained on the screen, you want to jailbreak without iTunes or simply the home button has stopped responding, you can solve all those problems by entering the iPhone recovery mode. You may not know how to do it, but with Tenorshare ReiBoot it is tremendously simple.

All you have to do is download and install ReiBoot on your PC or Mac computer. Remember that it is completely free. Once this is done, connect your iPhone or iPad to the computer via the USB cable and unlock the screen.

When the device is detected, click on “Enter recovery mode.” Wait a few seconds and your device will be in recovery mode, and the screen with the iTunes or PC logo will appear.

In this video you have more information:

How to get your iPhone out of recovery mode if it is locked

If what you want is to exit recovery mode, because your mobile has been blocked on it, you have the option of doing it through iTunes, but you can lose data when restoring the device. However, with ReiBoot Pro you can do it easily, without iTunes and without losing information.

In this case, after downloading and installing ReiBoot on your PC or Mac computer, click on the “Enter / Exit recovery mode” button and connect your iOS device with the USB cable. Click “exit recovery mode”, wait a few moments and voila, your iOS device will exit recovery mode, as shown in this video:

How to Fix and Troubleshoot iOS Devices

If your mobile has been blocked and you don’t know what to do, you can also use ReiBoot to troubleshoot the iPhone system.

All you have to do is download and install ReiBoot on your PC or Mac and connect the iPhone or iOS device in question, preferably using the original Apple USB cable. Once this is done, you just have to select the “Standard Repair” option. You also have at your disposal the “Advanced Repair”, as we will see later.

Your device will be detected. If it can’t be detected, ReiBoot will make it enter recovery mode first to detect it. If it is still not recognized, click on “Enter DFU mode” on the bottom page.

When your device is already detected, it will ask you to download a firmware package, and by doing this, you will be able to start the standard repair.

In this case the repair process will take a few minutes. You will have to be patient, but once the repair is complete, your iOS device will automatically reboot and your data will not be erased.

If the standard repair is not enough, you can start the advanced repair, following the same steps, only you will have to select “Advanced repair”, download the corresponding firmware and start the repair. In this video you have more information:

How to restore your iPhone to factory settings

Another thing you can do is restore your iPhone to factory settings. To do this, after installing ReiBoot on your computer and connecting the device, you will have to select “Factory Reset”.

Once this is done, the firmware will be downloaded and after your acceptance, the mobile will be restored to factory settings, which means that all the files and settings that you have established will be erased.

