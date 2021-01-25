How to recover your WhatsApp account after being hacked

- Advertisement -

Have you already entered a crisis? Suppose that, for some strange reason, your WhatsApp it was blocked. Don’t worry, it’s not the end of the world, there are still some things you can do to recover it and be more careful with your activity in the popular instant messaging application.

WhatsApp It is an application that only allows the connection of one user per device, so the other access windows will be closed automatically. When this happens, the user has to log in again by typing the phone number. The problem is that this process is blocked by the hacker, who is active in the account so that you cannot recover it.

What you should do is try to kick the hackers out of WhatsApp of your account to finally access it without problems. To do this, you will have to send an email to [email protected], the official support account of the application. Inside the email, write the following text: “Stolen / lost phone: Please deactivate my account along with your phone number.” Remember that the number must have the international code of your country.

WhatsApp it will close all the sessions of your account, so you now have a free way to enter it and log in again with your phone number. The best advice to avoid all this process is to activate the verification in two steps.

How to permanently delete WhatsApp account?

Enter the WhatsApp application.

Press the Menu button at the top.

Go to ‘Settings’.

Once there, another menu will open with the details of your profile. Press there the option of ‘Account.

At the bottom you will see the option to ‘Delete account’

Just accept the warning and your account will be deleted. Remember that the message history, all the groups you created and the Google Drive backup will be deleted.

