How to Remove iCloud Activation Lock Easily with Tenorshare 4MeKey

If you are an iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch user, you may be familiar with iCloud, the space in the cloud where you can save and share all kinds of documents. It is really useful, but it is also possible that you are aware of a situation: how bad it happens when you have forgotten your iCloud password and you cannot access your documents, or enter the programs on your phone …

It can also happen that you forget your Apple ID, and you cannot access the Apple Store or many of your programs. It is a situation that can occur more frequently than you think, but not the only one. For example, it could happen that you bought a second-hand iPhone and it came with iCloud locked. In all these cases, you have a solution: to be able to bypass the activation lock of your device, but you may not know how to do it.

That is why today we are going to talk about a program that will help you remove the iCloud activation lock without much effort. We have been testing Tenorshare 4MeKey iCloud Byass Tool and it is really useful and easy to use.

If you want to activate your iPhone or iPad when you forget your Apple ID or passwords, this program will also be useful for you. After successfully disabling Activation Lock it will remain forever unless you perform a factory reset. Plus, you can log in for free with a new Apple ID.

If some of the situations described are your case, don’t worry because we are going to give you a step by step to get your iPhone or iPad unlocked without any major problem:

How to unlock your iPhone or iPad easily

The first thing you have to do is download 4MeKey iCloud Byass Tool from the Tenorshare official site and install it on your computer. It is available for both Windows and Android computers.

Before you start removing iCloud account without password, keep in mind that Tenorshare 4mekey will be able to jailbreak your device, which has the potential to turn your device into a brick. So please don’t connect multiple iOS devices at the same time and understand the risks before using it.

Once the program is installed you must connect your iPhone or iPad with a USB cable. From there, if you use a Mac computer, the jailbreak tool will start to download on your mobile phone. It won’t take more than a minute.

After this time, the tool will start jailbreak your iPhone or iPad. You just have to follow the simple instructions that appear on the screen.

If you are using a Windows computer, you will have to do the jailbreack yourself, or see the recommended tutorial.

Once you have jailbreaked, you can remove the iCloud activation lock. Before clicking “Remove”, you have to keep in mind that after removing the iCloud activation lock you cannot use the phone for call, data network and iCloud function with your new Apple ID.

When you click on “Remove” the removal of the iCloud activation lock will begin. You will see on the screen the percentage of progress.

After a few minutes, you will have finished the process successfully. You will see that the activation lock screen of your iPhone or iPad has already been properly removed and you can start setting up your device as a new one.

You have more information about the whole process in the following video:

Finally, we recommend that when you access the Apple ID sign-in interface, select “Forgot your password or don’t have an Apple ID?”, Because you have already deleted the iCloud account.

After setting up the iOS device, you can sign in with a new Apple ID in the App Store or iTunes & App Store to download apps over Wi-Fi.

