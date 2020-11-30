How to remove “mirror mode” when taking selfies on Android

When a user wants to take a selfie with the front camera of a mobile that runs on the Android operating system, he must take into account whether or not he has activated the “mirror mode” or “mirrored”. If activated, the image of the photograph would be turned upside down, from a different angle than it was taken.

The “mirror mode” or “mirorred” modifies the image when a user takes a selfie with the front camera of an Android

For example, this effect can be clearly perceived when in the image there are letters or text behind the people in the photo, since they will appear completely upside down. It is also noticeable because if the user takes the photo with the right hand, it will appear that they took the photo with the left hand.

To avoid this, and that the photograph comes out as you have taken it, you will have to deactivate the mirror mode. These are the steps to follow if you want to get the best selfies and the image does not appear upside down:

-Look for the camera icon on your Android mobile phone and enter the app settings, which can be identified with the symbol of a gear, three dots or three horizontal lines, depending on the Android operating system model used.

-A list of sections will appear, including those for “selfi” or “front camera” (depending on the mobile you use), where you can deactivate the “mirror mode” function by sliding the switch that appears.

Another option you have is to leave the “mirror mode” active on Android and configure the way the photo is saved. To do this, you must follow the same route described above and enter the “Images as a preview” section. Activate the function so that when taking the selfie the image is saved as it is seen on the screen.

How to flip an already taken photo

It may happen that in your image gallery you already have many photos taken with the front camera and that they will be saved with the “mirror mode” activated. If so, we are going to explain how to turn them over so that they appear as they were taken:

-Enter the Android photo gallery

-Find and select the photo that appears turned over and click on the options or photo editing tools. One of them is called “Turn” and is identified by a curved arrow, followed by an ellipsis that forms a circle.

-By pressing it, the turn options are enabled, where you must press the mirror button identified with two arrowheads pointing at each other, separated by a line. By doing this, the photo is turned around and looks exactly as it was originally taken.

.