How to remove Other storage space from your Mac

The storage of our Mac can be the most precious thing we have. Depending on the model of your Mac and the year of purchase it may vary. A 256GB base storage can currently be found on the latest Macs featured with the M1 chip or earlier from 128GB to 512GB in a standard configuration or exceed 1TB or more in a custom configuration. In my case, the MacBook Pro Late 2011 that I have in my possession had a storage capacity of 500 GB at the time. This storage decreased to 240GB with an SSD. How many GB do you have available on your Mac? In this post we will help you eliminate the storage space Other that stays with time and that they are no longer necessary to have.

Other storage space on your Mac that should not be so large, failing that, or exist

If you’ve never thoroughly explored your Mac’s storage, do the following

Click on the apple icon at the top left of your screen Select the About this Mac option Finally, choose the Storage option (it will take a moment to calculate all the occupied space).

How much space do you have left on your Mac? We hope you have enough and that the Other space is not taking up much space. Each file category has a color, from yellow for Photos, red for Applications, purple for Music, etc.

What is that space that does not have a category? The system catalogs Other such as cache files, backups, installation packages, app extensions, temporary files, junk files, among others.

Exploring the Other storage space in detail

After seeing how much storage space that Other storage is occupying, it is time to take a closer look at it. On the same Storage screen, click Manage.

On this screen you can see various adjustments to be made. You can optimize storage, check iCloud files, empty the trash, among others. To see how much space Another is occupying, do the following:

Open Finder Click on the Go option in the top menu bar Select Go to folder Type ~ / library and press Go.

You will access the central macOS Library. You will see that you have different folders but be very careful, this is not the time to make changes at the moment. In the screenshot I added about my own storage I didn’t find any other storage.