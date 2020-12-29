How to rename multiple files in one go in Windows 10

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The hard drives or SSD of our computers count more and more capacity to store all our files. This means that today, we can have thousands of files saved on our computer. To find a certain file, Windows allows us to perform a search, so it is not necessary for us to remember its exact location. Now if what we want is rename multiple files, things get complicated.

It is true that we can easily find all the files that we want to rename at any given time, however, to rename all of them we will have no choice but to do it one by one. However, if we have a lot of files to rename, then this task can be very tedious. For this reason, we are going to show below a simple tool that allows us to rename multiple files at the same time and very quickly.

The software in question is available completely free from the following link to Github. The name of the tool is PowerToys, so we will see how an executable with the name PowerToysSetup will be downloaded. As soon as you click on this file, the installation process will begin and in four simple steps we will have the tool installed on our computer.

So you can easily rename multiple files

SmartLife

Once this is done, we open PowerToys and we will see that it has a really simple and intuitive interface to use. The first thing we have to do to rename multiple files at the same time in Windows is to go to the option Advanced renaming that we find in the menu that appears on the left side and then we slide the option switch Enable advanced renaming to the On position.

Now, we can open a Windows file explorer window and go to the path where we have the files we want to rename. The next thing we must do is select all the files that we want to rename and by right-clicking on one of them, we select the option Advanced renaming from the context menu. This option is integrated into the system menu after having installed the tool and activated the option mentioned above.

This will open a window in which the selected files appear at the bottom, two fields to indicate the criteria to change the name of the files and just below, an interesting set of options that will help us make the name change a lot more efficient.

In this way, if the files that we want to rename are distributed in different folders, we can indicate the pattern to search in the name of the files, the name we want to replace them with and the options that we want to be taken into account, being able to indicate if we want files to be listed, case-sensitive, exclude certain folders, etc.