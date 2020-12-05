MobileiphoneLatest news

How to restore your iPhone, iPad or iPod to factory settings

By Abraham
Abraham

Restoring to factory settings erases information and settings on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod, and installs the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or iPod software.

How to restore your iPhone, iPad or iPod to factory settings

Restoring a factory mobile device consists of leaving the device clean of all information and returning it to the state in which it was purchased. The main advantage is that with this action you will be able to eliminate possible problems with the device due to daily use and leave it completely clean in case you want to sell it.

Here we show you how to restore your iPhone, iPad or iPod to factory settings in a practical, easy and safe way.


Prepare the device

  1. Make sure your Mac or PC is up to date. If you use iTunes, make sure you have the latest version. If you can’t access a computer and the device still works, you can erase and restore the device without using a computer.
  2. If you want to save the information on the iPhone, iPad or iPod, create a backup.
  3. Go to Settings> your name> iCloud, tap Find my iPhone and turn it off. In the event that your device is unresponsive or won’t turn on, learn what to do. If you forgot the code, get help.

Restore the device to factory settings

  1. On a Mac with macOS Catalina 10.15, open the Finder. On a Mac with macOS Mojave 10.14 or earlier, or a PC, open iTunes.
  2. Connect the device to the computer. 
  3. If you get a message asking for the device code, or the “Trust this computer” alert, follow the steps on the screen. If you forgot the code, get help. 
  4. Select your device when it appears on the computer. In the event that your device is unresponsive or won’t turn on, learn what to do. Or you can get help if your device doesn’t show up on the computer.
  5. Click Restore> device. If you are signed in to Find My, you must sign out before you can click Restore.
  6. Click Restore again to confirm the action. The computer erases your device and installs the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or iPod software.
  7. The device restarts after restoring to factory settings. Now, you can configure it as a new device.

