Restoring a factory mobile device consists of leaving the device clean of all information and returning it to the state in which it was purchased. The main advantage is that with this action you will be able to eliminate possible problems with the device due to daily use and leave it completely clean in case you want to sell it.

Here we show you how to restore your iPhone, iPad or iPod to factory settings in a practical, easy and safe way.



Prepare the device

Make sure your Mac or PC is up to date. If you use iTunes, make sure you have the latest version. If you can’t access a computer and the device still works, you can erase and restore the device without using a computer. If you want to save the information on the iPhone, iPad or iPod, create a backup. Go to Settings> your name> iCloud, tap Find my iPhone and turn it off. In the event that your device is unresponsive or won’t turn on, learn what to do. If you forgot the code, get help.

Restore the device to factory settings