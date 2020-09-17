How to run Android apps on a computer screen with the Your Phone app

If you have a Windows 10 PC, you can connect your Android phone to it through the Your Phone app. From this suite you can access your photos, messages, make calls and receive notifications directly on your PC. For a few days, in addition, mobile applications can also be run directly on the computer.

For the moment, the option to run applications with Your Phone is reserved for Samsung devices. To carry out the process we have used a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, but it is expected that the list of compatible mobiles will increase soon. In this article we explain how you can open your mobile apps on your Windows 10 PC.

How to open Android apps on your computer

The first step to be able to open Android apps on the PC is to connect both devices. On your computer, open the Your Phone application and start the pairing process, which is carried out by scanning a QR code or, in the case of Samsung mobiles, with the option “Connection to Windows”.

In One UI, the Samsung mobile layer, the option “Connect to Windows” can be found in several places. The quickest thing is to use the button that you will see in the quick settings panel, but you can also find it by doing a search or, if you prefer, by going to Settings – Advanced functions.

Once this option is activated, we will have to follow the steps indicated by the mobile, selecting the name of our team and then confirming that the code in both matches. Keep in mind that the process may take a few minutes and errors may occur (it has happened to us). If it happens, you have to repeat the code step until it is finally linked.

When they are linked, on the computer we can access different sections of the phone, like notifications, messages, photos or calls. The one that interests us in this case are the applications.

Now we just have to click on the icon that we want to open and the app will run in a pop-up window. We have tested several apps and the performance is quite good, although there are cases in which it does not recognize clicks from the computer as in some games (Alto’s Oddissey or Among Us did not work for us, but Candy Crush did).

One detail to keep in mind is that apps will not open on PC if mobile is locked and they will not close on the mobile if we close them on the computer, they will continue to run on the mobile. In the end, this is like a mirror of what happens on the mobile screen, with the addition that we can control it from the PC.

Compatible phones with the apps function of Your Phone

As we said at the beginning, for the moment the option to open apps from Your Phone it is only available in Samsung terminals, But we hope that compatibility will open to more brands. Of course, the list of compatible models is quite extensive: