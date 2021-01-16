How to save your most sensitive documents in the Dropbox safe

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Surely you have all read that news of the German computer scientist who is two attempts to enter the correct password and recover more than 180 million euros in Bitcoins. And all, because he did not want to store that password in any digital medium and he preferred the old method of writing it down on paper. So imagine the importance of having all that sensitive information away from the clutches of hackers and perfectly located.

For situations like that, some cloud services have decided to provide us with extra security spaces that need an additional identification process, and in which they invite us to save all sensitive information that we do not want to be stored in the same place as photos, videos, work documents or files in general. These are called “vaults” and Dropbox has one.

How to use that armored camera

It was last June when Dropbox rushed to launch with its service a new section called “Vault”, and that we can manage independently from the rest of the cloud. To enter it, it will be necessary to create a security PIN and, depending on the biometric sensors of our smartphone, add an extra method demanding that it identify us with the fingerprint, the iris or our face.

Dropbox safe.

Once inside you will see that we can perform a series of functions very focused on maintaining the maximum possible privacy about the content that we decide to save there. For example, we will have the opportunity to create folders to store relevant data, How are the account recovery codes for those services in which we have two-step verification activated; Personal documents such as ID, passport or driving license: or photos, for example, of the notifications that the bank sends us with a card key or any other relevant information.

To further improve security and that sensitive photo or document does not pass through another less secure place, this Dropbox safe has its own scanner, to digitize any paper that we want to keep safe in the cloud. In this way, we save ourselves from scanning it with another application, storing it on the phone’s reel and deleting it from the cloud (Google Photos, iCloud, etc.) to avoid it falling into the wrong hands. Of course, remember that every time we access the Dropbox application and open this safe, a biometric authentication will be necessary (or by PIN) to access its interior and, yes, consult what we are looking for.