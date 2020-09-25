How to scan documents with your iPhone without installing a third-party app

Mobile phones have proven in recent years that they are not only a tool for making phone calls and surfing the Internet, but they also have a practically infinite range of utilities. AND one of those tasks that we have given you in recent times is to become document scanners and photos that offer, thanks to the quality of their cameras, results as good as those of many PC scanners that take up 20 times more space.

Now, the normal thing is that to scan a document on iPhone we use a third-party application: Google with its FotoScan, Microsoft with Lens, etc. So if you are lazy to enter the App Store and download an app to take a couple of scans of your ID, for example, don’t worry, because you already have a more than competent solution installed on your smartphone.

Let’s scan with the mobile

As we said, there is an application that, with the latest versions of iOS, has gained in functionality, despite the fact that it is one of the oldest. Is about Notes, that although it does not give the feeling of having too many functions, it is a whole box of surprises. So we go to it and instead of entering, we are going to click on its icon without releasing it.

Scan documents with an iPhone.

The objective is to open the secondary menu that was previously accessed through a press of the 3D Touch and that now, without that haptic technology present in Apple’s iPhone, has been integrated into that long press. As you can see in the screenshots that you have just above, one of the options on that menu is Scan Document. Click there and the app will take you to the camera.

Now It only remains to focus on what we want to scan and wait for the phone to mark with a yellow area the shape it has detected. Keep in mind that one of the keys to these apps is that they are able to detect the shape of what we are photographing and, even if we do not keep perspective, it then corrects it to give the feeling that we have obtained that document from a flatbed scanner.

When you are sure of the area you want to scan, click on the circular button below to store the result temporarily. If you want to save it, you will have to click on the button that appears at the bottom right of “Save”. From that moment on it is possible to send it by other means (WhatsApp, email, etc.).