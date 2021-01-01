- Advertisement -

There are only a few hours left to say goodbye to 2020 and welcome 2021, therefore, if you have not started yet, you will soon start receiving a lot of messages via WhatsApp from your family and friends with congratulations. Messages that are undoubtedly appreciated, but make year after year we are more aware of the mobile throughout the night than of anything else. If you don’t want to have to answer all the messages received during dinner tonight, we’ll show you below.How to schedule the sending of WhatsApp messages to congratulate the New Year.

In this way, we will be able to choose all the contacts to whom we want to send a message wishing them the best for the new year 2021, write what we want to tell them and schedule the automatic sending through WhatsApp. Thus, we can forget about the phone throughout the night so that we do not have to continually answer all the messages of congratulations received. In addition, it is possible to indicate to the exact time we want it to be sent without having to be aware of sending it.

Taking into account that this is not something that allows us to do WhatsApp natively, we are going to have to use a third-party app such as SKEDit Scheduling App. A software available totally free for Android devices through the official website of the tool or in the Google Play Store.

Schedule the automatic sending of WhatsApp messages

Google Play Store

Therefore, the first thing we have to do is install it on our mobile. As soon as we do this, it will ask us to register for the service and create a free account. We simply have to indicate an email address and password to verify said account through a code that we will receive through an email message.

With all this ready, the next thing we have to do is choose WhatsApp as a service for which we want to schedule the sending of automatic messages on a specific day and time. Next, we select the WhatsApp contact or group we want to send the message to and we wrote our message to congratulate the New Year 2021.

The app allows us to write many characters and even offers the possibility of adding a photo or audio file. Finally, we indicate the exact day and time to which we want the message to be sent and that’s it. If we want to send different messages to other WhatsApp groups, we just have to follow the same steps, create another message and schedule its automatic sending.

Is important know that to avoid problems, it may be necessary to disable the screen lock for automatic sending to succeed. Even in some models it is likely that it will ask us to deactivate the optimization of the battery for its correct operation.

>