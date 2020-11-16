How to see all the “likes” you have given on Instagram

When you like a photo or video that someone has published on Instagram, you have different options to interact with the publication: leave a comment, share it through the Instagram Direct instant messaging tool, save the publication for later … or the more option quick and easy: “like”

If you want to know which was the first publication you liked on Instagram, we will tell you how to do it

Instagram carried out tests at the end of last year to stop showing the “likes” in the publications, although it has not finally come to adopt the measure, at least for the moment. Likes are the preferred interactions for many users, measuring the level of acceptance of their posts. Others use the “like” on Instagram as a form of approval of other people’s posts … or even to “tap” and try to link.

There is no easy option to modify all the “likes” that have been given in the past, but there is a way to see all the posts on Instagram that have been “liked”, even many months ago. It is one of the many tricks to squeeze Instagram that exist today. Today we are going to tell you step by step how to do it to see all the publications, from all the users, that you have liked:

-Sign in to Instagram and go to your profile screen by pressing on the icon with your photo that is located in the lower right corner of the screen. This option has remained in the same place despite the recent design changes of the Instagram bottom menu, where new tabs have been added for Reels and the Store.

-Press the three horizontal lines located in the upper right corner. When the options are displayed, look for “Settings”, an option located at the bottom of the list.

-Then, click on «Account», section identified with the icon of a silhouette inside a circle.

-Within the options, the option called “Publications that you liked” appears almost at the bottom of the screen. When pressed, a list of posts is displayed in the form of a grid, sorted by date of publication, which have been “liked” at some point. You can enter each of them and remember why you liked it. You can also remove that Like without problem, or interact with the publication again, among other things.

.