Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksTikTOk

How to see your 2020 summary on TikTok

By Brian Adam
0
0
2021 Tiktok.jpg
2021 Tiktok.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

TikTok has launched for the first time this year the possibility for each user to receive their “annual summary”, a personalized content that explains how their relationship with the Chinese social network has been, how many videos they have posted, how many “I like” they have received. content, what songs have been the ones that sounded in the videos that you liked the most … and many more statistics.

Each user can access their personalized 2020 summary on TikTok

This is a very popular feature on other social networks. For example, Spotify’s annual summary is eagerly awaited by many users, who are quick to share their rankings of the most listened to of the year on other social networks, generating a lot of virality for this content. In other networks such as Facebook, summary videos are also provided with the best moments of each user and are equally popular.

That is why this year TikTok joins the trend and allows users to have their personalized annual summary beyond having general statistics such as the most popular users worldwide, the most viral videos of the year, the most used songs in TikTok or the most successful marketing campaigns.

TikTok Year in Review

It makes sense that it does so in 2020, which has been so unfortunate for almost everyone but for TikTok it has meant a spectacular growth in the number of users, touching almost 1 billion worldwide despite the threat of blockade in the United States, and becoming one more year the most downloaded social media app.

If you want to get your summary of the year 2020 on TikTok and which have been the videos that have had the greatest reach, the users with whom you have interacted the most or which has been your most used filter, you just have to access TikTok and search, in the “For you” tab or in “Followed”, at the top of any video, a floating button like this:

Year on TikTok button

By pressing it, we access our summary of the year 2020 on TikTok. You just have to slide up the screen to access the different statistics. It is reported from the day we joined TikTok to the number of “likes” received. Finally, based on your use of the application during the year, it makes you some affirmations and predictions.

In addition, it is encouraged to publish and share the summary of the year on the social network. If you do, you will get a badge on your profile that encourages you to welcome 2021, like the following:

TikTok profile badge

Go ahead and share your summary of the year 2021 on your TikTok account. What has the Chinese social network meant for you this year? Do you use it? Leave us your opinion in the comments. This has been our summary of the year:

@ thirteenbitsMy ## YearOnTikTok

♬ original sound – Manuel Moreno

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Android

‘Dead Empire: Zombie War’, a mobile strategy game with multiplayer combat and in-app purchases

Brian Adam - 0
It is not usual for mobile games to grow at such a speed that their relevance places them in the foreground after...
Read more
Tech News

Guida per neofiti alla scelta del telescopio, tipologie e consigli pratici

Brian Adam - 0
Il mondo dei telescopi è vario e sfaccettato, ma non per questo ostico o complicato: seguiteci nella nostra analisi dell'affascinante astronomia ottica. Da quando l'uomo...
Read more
Apple

Apple will reduce the commission to certain developers to 15%

Brian Adam - 0
We have been talking about the problems of Apple, judicial and business for a year 2020 because of the monopoly issue. Everything is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©