You can now change the default web browser app on iPhone and iPad to be Chrome, so if you’d rather use Chrome over Safari, it’s now an easy option, as long as your device is running iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 or later. In this tutorial we are going to explain how to configure Google Chrome as the main browser.

For a long time, no matter what third-party browser you used on your iPhone, Safari remained the default web browser. This means that every time you click on a web link within the apps, the page opens in Safari, even if you prefer to use another browser like Google Chrome. Then you would have to pass the link to Chrome manually. Since Google Chrome is perhaps the most popular cross-platform web browser today, it is understandable that some users want to make it their default browser on iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

How to set Google Chrome as the main browser on iPhone and iPad

Before proceeding with the procedure, make sure you have updated to the latest version of Google Chrome from the App Store. And of course your device must be running iOS 14 / iPadOS 14 or later. Now, without further ado, let’s get started.

Go to “Settings” from the home screen of your iPhone or iPad. In the settings menu, scroll down until you find “Chrome” and tap on it. Then you will find the option “Default browser application” as shown below. Touch to continue. Now simply select “Chrome” instead of Safari and voila.

That’s pretty much all there is to it. Now the iPhone or iPad will recognize Chrome as the default browser.

If you couldn’t find the default browser option in Chrome settings, then Chrome may not have been updated or is not on the latest version of iOS or iPadOS. So upgrade your system software and applications, and you should get this capability.