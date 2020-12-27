How to share a video to YouTube in the new update of …

- Advertisement -

With the arrival of macOS Big Sur, several apps saw the light of a new update with all the improvements that Mac with M1 chip represent. One of them is Final Cut Pro that introduced new functions to share videos on Facebook and they have forgotten about YouTube. In this tutorial we will show you how to enable a direct button to export a project from the latest version of Final Cut Pro to YouTube.

Changes and improvements but with slight effects in Final Cut Pro

For several years it was possible to edit a video to export it directly to YouTube from Final Cut Pro. It was faster than doing the normal export, logging in to YouTube, and so on. Now with the new version 10.15.1 This is no longer possible, so we’ll show you how to upload a Final Cut Pro video for YouTube. This option also includes a social network like Facebook.

It is also not possible to recover the pre-upgrade settings. So if you were already adapted to uploading videos to YouTube, you will have to discover this new way.

Set up the new feature to upload videos to YouTube

Click on the menu button File -> Share. Or just look for the Share icon. Then choose Add destination. Drag the YouTube and Facebook icon to the list. Click on YouTube in the list of destinations. Move the cursor over the new destination to edit the name (which can be YouTube & Facebook) Choose a suitable resolution for your video Select the option to encode faster or with better quality Click the Close button in the upper left to finish.

This way you will have the button again ready to export a Final Cut Pro project. Although it is true it no longer works in the old way, but what it is possible to have ready is the resolution of the video and the encoding with higher quality or faster.