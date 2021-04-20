How to share a website in Chrome highlighting what you want your contact to read

- Advertisement -

It is practically a routine that we all carry out several times a day: we read an article on a website (of reputed prestige) that we find interesting and we share it through any of our social networks, or to a contact on our agenda within WhatsApp , for example. But of course, when we do that, what we send is a page in which many things are said so we cannot refine what that phrase is that we do not want to be ignored. So ideally there would be some method to tell Chrome, before sending that link, where we want our friend to attend. A paragraph, a couple of lines … whatever. And that is just what Google has presented with the latest update of the browser, that those of Mountain View have been updating in the last hours all the profiles of users with a Gmail account. How do we tell Chrome what is interesting? What Google has just added to Chrome is the ability to select a part of the text on the computer screen and, with the right mouse button, open the functions menu. There, a new one called “Copy link to highlight” will appear, that is, something like “copy link to highlight”, so that when we send it and click on it, what we want it to read is automatically displayed. It is undoubtedly a very useful tool to prevent our friend from wandering around the news trying to guess why we have sent it to him, since the display will automatically take him to the highlight, centering the view on that element. And that part that we want to highlight can not only be a whole paragraph or a line, but a headline, a brick, a table or any element that is part of the page. This function will be available first for Google Chrome on computers and over the next few days it will make the leap to iOS, with progressive updates that will be extended over a couple of weeks. If at the moment it does not appear, be patient until you have it fully operational from your PC or Mac. Furthermore, it will not be the only novelty: PDFs also have a new twist, with more accessible tools to see each of its pages is larger or smaller, as well as navigating each of them with just one click.