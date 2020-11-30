How to share the location in real time on Telegram

A real time location says more than a thousand words, at least when it comes to meeting another person. Telegram allows you to share where you are precisely since 2017 and in a very similar way to other applications with which you can share your location in real time.

If you want to show other people where you are on the map, Telegram is one of the applications that gives you more options in this regard. Recently, it added the data of where the mobile is pointing and also allows adding an alert when you are within a certain radius of another person that is sharing your location.

How to share your location in real time on Telegram

Most messaging apps allow you to send a location on the map, and some of them, like Telegram, go one step further: you can share your location in real time, which follows you around the map wherever you go.

Sharing where you are in real time can be useful if you are trying to meet a friend or simply as a curiosity to see when the guests will arrive at your party, to give two possible examples. Doing so is very easy, because the first step is to press the clip button and then choose Location.

In the window that opens, you must choose Real time location which, as the text explains, has the difference from the “normal” way that it follows you as you move, instead of being static. The first time you do it, you will be shown a window explaining that you need to give Telegram permission to access the location of the mobile in the background, something that Google has limited a lot in recent months.

If Telegram still does not have permission to access the location always, you must do so in the next window, otherwise, your location will be updated only while you have Telegram open, which is not very practical. Finally, you must choose how long do you want to share your location with the other person or group: 15 minutes, 1 hour or 8 hours.

This last option assumes that the location will be shared for that period of time and will stop automatically when it is completed. However, you can stop sharing location manually whenever you want, even if the previous period has not been completed. This is the summary of the necessary steps to share where you are while you move in Telegram:

Open the chat or group in which you want to share your location

Press the clip icon (to attach things to the chat)

Choose Location

Press Real time location

Accept the information window, if it appears

Give Telegram permission to access the location in the background

Choose how long you want to share your location

Get notified when you are around

A curiosity that Telegram has and not other similar applications, is that you can configure it to receive a notification when you are near someone which is sharing its location with you.

To do this, you must tap on the map preview that appears when the other person is sharing the location, and press the bell icon on a radar. You can then choose a radius that goes from 1 meter to 10 kilometers away.

From there, you don’t need to do anything else. As soon as you and the person sharing the location are within a shorter radius than specified, you will receive a notification on Telegram. This is the summary of the process:

Tap on the map preview in chat to open it large

Press the radar icon

Choose the proximity radius

How to stop sharing location

As we mentioned before, Telegram will stop sharing the location in real time automatically when the time is up, although you can stop it at any time. While it is active you will see a permanent notification on both mobile and Telegram, and tapping on it will open the chat you are sharing in The ubication.

In it, open the map where you can see your location and press Stop sharing so that Telegram stops informing other people where you are (or where your mobile is, to be more precise).