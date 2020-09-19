How to share the Windows 10 Wi-Fi connection with your mobile or tablet

Whenever we think about connecting a computer to the internet when we go to the beach, We think that the correct path is from the mobile or tablet (with 4G connectivity) to the PC, But there is a way to water everything that surrounds us from the Internet from the Windows 10 menus, thanks to an access point creation tool that few users know and which is very similar to that of iOS or Android.

This is a way to control who connects to the Windows 10 Wi-Fi network temporarily if, for whatever reason, that mobile or tablet does not have access to mobile data or, in the case of wireless connection, it is limited to a number device concrete. For example, the Mifi routers, which we told you about the other day, only support a maximum of ten, so once reached we only have to resort to tools like this that we explain.

How do I activate the access point?

To avoid the walk through the many menus that Windows 10 has within its configuration, we are going to go to the notification manager icon that you have at the bottom right from the screen in the shortcut bar. Click there and a window with various icons will be displayed at the bottom. Click on “Expand” to show those that are hidden and we look at the one called “Coverage area”.

Share wifi connection with Windows 10.

Right-click and select “Go to Configuration” to define all the parameters from the access point. There you can choose the name (SSID) of the wireless network, if you want to create it through Wi-Fi or bluetooth in Windows 10, as well as the password. When you have everything well marked, go back to that option of “Coverage area” and click with the mouse. When it turns blue, it means that the access point is already active.

Windows 10 Wi-Fi Access Point Configuration.

Please note that This network that you have created will only allow you to connect to a maximum of eight devices, which will reduce your internet speed as new smartphones, tablets, etc. are added. So choose very much with whom you share it, lest in the end everyone can do what they want except you, who are the only ones who have to finish a report for work on time … in full vacation!