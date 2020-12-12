Snapchat and Twitter have worked together to bring a useful new integration to Apple users. Instead of having to share screenshots of tweets on Snapchat, users can now share tweets directly from the Twitter iOS app to Snapchat Stories, this is how it works.
How to share tweets on Snapchat from Twitter
The new feature is rolling out as of today. This means that Twitter users can quickly and easily share tweets to Snapchat Stories. All this without giving up access to the camera or the rest of Snapchat’s creative tools.
Twitter and Snapchat shared more details about the new feature today:
Now more than ever, people come to Twitter to see and talk about what is happening in the world. Sometimes a Tweet is so important or so fun that it needs to be shared outside of Twitter; and we’ve seen a trend where people take the time to capture and clip Tweets to post on Snapchat
But that conversation must not only live in one place, it must be where you want to talk about it. Today’s update makes it easier and faster to share Tweets with Snapchat and connects more people with the conversations that happen on Twitter.
This is the first time that a Tweet can be shared visually in Stories, while accessing the Camera and Snapchat’s full suite of Creative Tools for self-expression. Viewers on Snapchat can tap the attachment to view the Tweet and replies directly on Twitter.
For now, the feature is only available on iOS, but it’s coming to Android soon.
Steps to follow to share tweets on Snapchat
Twitter and Snapchat shared step-by-step details on how to use the new feature:
- Tap the share icon on the public tweet. (Note: You cannot share a protected tweet.)
- Tap the Snapchat icon in the lower horizontal scroll of the icons.
- If you are logged into the Snapchat app on your device and not in the middle of creating a Snap, the Snapchat app will open directly to the Camera and the tweet you want to share will appear at the top of the Camera as an immovable sticker. If you want to use a lens, touch the screen to activate the lens list.
- Once you snap your snap (like a video or photo), you can pinch to move and resize the tweet sticker. More creative Snapchat tools can be used at this point, including: Captions, Stickers, Bitmojis, Cameos, and Filters.
- Tap the blue send button in the lower right corner to share with individuals or groups or to post to your Story for all your friends to see.
- People will be able to see the Tweet as a sticker on your Snap and can swipe up to go to Twitter to see the Tweet and all the replies.