How to share your movie tickets with friends through the ‘Wallet’ of your iPhone

Apple introduced an application on its iPhone a few years ago that went practically unnoticed because it was not very normal, in those days, for movie tickets, loyalty cards and, above all, bank cards, to be digitized instead of in pocket and plastic. But it will not be necessary to remember what happened in recent times to know the importance it has acquired. Wallet is the solution we have to store our trips by train, by plane and even the membership documents to present them where they are required. And an extraordinary tool to bring the individual movie tickets of each of the friends that we have met to go to the movies. Especially when someone is late and has to enter the room later. Share the ticket and go to the cinema If you have a friend or family member who is late and never starts watching the movie from the beginning, don’t sacrifice yourself for him by waiting at the door of the cinema until he arrives. When you buy the tickets and add them to your Wallet, you simply have to choose the one that corresponds to your companion and send it to him through any of the ways that your iPhone allows: WhatsApp, Telegram, Messages, etc. But first, you have to do a couple of things. Specifically, go to the “Wallet” application and select the entry that you are going to share. Verify that it is not the same one that you are going to use, for that it is possible to check from the cinema to the room number, row and seat. Now, click on the three points that you have at the top right of the screen, and you will go to the details of that document, As you always do with a website, a photo or any other content, click on the icon to send through another application, top right. Select the destination, both the app and the corresponding contact and you will be done. Your friend will receive the ticket by the route you have chosen, so now he will have to do the opposite process. Add the ticket to your digital wallet on iOS or, if you have an Android smartphone, through a third-party application that supports the PKPASS format. In this way, you can also store everything that we send you and keep it stored and located within your mobile. In the same way that you can send movie tickets, it is possible to do the same with train tickets, plane, boarding passes and even loyalty cards.