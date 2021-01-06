How to sign out of Google on smartphones that you no longer use

- Advertisement -

With the passing of the years all we are accumulating a huge amount of mobile phones that we no longer use and in which we register our most important accounts. Google’s is one of them because we not only have Gmail emails, but also photos and videos, maps, favorites with pre-defined routes, notes, contacts, a complete agenda, etc. So for that alone it is important not to leave sessions open anywhere.

Google, in addition, every time we log in through its application on an iOS or Android smartphone, it adds it to our list of devices in such a way that it considers them to be trusted. If for whatever reason you change your mobile or tablet, then it happens that that terminal is stored as one more within your history, which is still a problem if, for some reason, the new user has access to all of your data.

We are going to close sessions and delete devices

Thus, we are going to log out of all those devices in which we sometimes start our Google account, in such a way that it is impossible to do it again if the password is not known Or, better yet, you don’t have access to our double check system. So we go to the official Mountain View application and click on the avatar of our account in the upper right.

How to log out of devices you don’t use.

A new menu will open with an option that we must choose: “Manage your Google account”. Now We will go to a new screen with several tabs: we choose “Security” so that all the data on how to log in and, also, “Your devices” are loaded. It is here where you will find all that list of mobiles, tablets and computers that you have used in recent years to access some North American service.

How to log out of devices you don’t use.

Now You just have to go find that smartphone that is no longer yours and click on the three vertical points. A small menu will open with various options. We are left with the “Close session” so that no one can access our account data without our permission. In case you want to delete it even from that menu then you have to choose “Don’t you recognize this phone?”, To remove it completely.

Keep in mind that in many of these cases having the Google account started gives permissions so that any access request can be approved from these devices that you no longer use and that, in many cases, you do not have on hand to block them in time.