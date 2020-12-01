How to Silence Fleets, Twitter Stories

“Fleets” is the name that Twitter has given to its Stories, the ephemeral content that disappears within 24 hours of its publication, and that were officially launched two weeks ago around the world.

There is no way to eliminate all fleets at once, but it can be done contact by contact

These contents, which can be seen at the top of the screen of the Twitter app for iOS and Android, in the form of bubbles, do not convince all users and some would prefer that they not be shown. If you are one of these, you should know that there is an option to mute some of them, so at least you will only see the stories of who really interests you and not all those published by all the people or companies that you follow on the social network.

For customize the Fleets bar on Twitter To only see the stories of the contacts you want, you need to follow a series of steps. They are the same for the Twitter app on iOS and Android:

-Enter your Twitter account and locate the Fleets bar, which is at the top of the screen.

-Select the history of the contact you want to silence and hold your finger on it for a few seconds. A window will automatically appear at the bottom of the screen with two options.

-One of the options you can choose is to mute, which is identified by a crossed-out speaker next to the user’s name.

-After pressing the «Mute» button, new options will appear in the same window, at the bottom of the screen, and you will be able to choose to silence everything published by that person or simply their stories.

-In this case, if you only want to stop viewing their Stories, the option you must choose is “Mute Fleets”, which will prevent their stories from appearing in the top bar, although you will continue to receive notifications of the contact’s activities and you will see your tweets as usual.

If you want to mute the fleets of all contacts on Twitter, you should know that this is not possible. If you want to delete all the Fleets you should follow the steps indicated with each person you follow on Twitter. At the moment, the social network does not have a button to silence all tweets globally.

As a last option, if you don’t like Twitter stories, you can always use the web version of the social network, where they are not yet visible. Fleets are only shown in the Twitter app for iOS and Android.

.