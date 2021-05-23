How to Stand Out with the Best Resume Templates on the Internet

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Looking for work is a job in itself. You have to dedicate many hours – possibly almost as many as a working day – searching for a job and it is not an easy thing in these times: there are many candidates and few positions that are offered.

In this “job search job” it is essential to stand out from the rest and be able to show the skills and training acquired quickly so that the recruiter is interested in our candidacy and offers us an interview. When it comes to making that good impression, having a good resume is essential. It is our cover letter, so it has to be as careful and elaborate as possible, so that it helps us stand out.

If you do not know how to make a good resume, on the Internet you will find tools that will help you create it, like these resume templates that you can use to stand out from other candidates. You will be able to select one from a wide variety of formats, with different fonts, designs, predominant colors … and you will surely find the most suitable for the sector in which you work, or the one that reflects your feeling as a candidate.

How to stand out with your resume?

When choosing your template you have to take into account different aspects and the fact that you will have to personalize it with your information so that it is attractive in the eyes of the contracted party. For example, it is often best to choose a resume template that allows you to reflect information briefly, concisely, and straight to the point.

The faster the relevant information is seen, without artifice, the better, the more professional and serious the impression will be. The objective is to be effective with the resume and to make the candidate known as the best option to be hired among all the candidates with just a glance.

Many resumes make the mistake of overloading themselves with information. Better to be direct and clear; the sobriety, the detailed summary make the document more attractive.

Do not forget the visual part of it either. Without overloading it, it needs to look professional. Keep in mind that possibly the first thing the recruiter looks at is your photograph. That is why you have to take maximum care of that first image of yourself.

Like when you choose a photograph for LinkedIn, for example, in your resume you should put an image that makes you look professional, in which you take care of your clothes. The ideal is a photograph in which you appear dressed as is usual in the job that you are going to apply for. If you are applying for a position in an office, it may be best to appear in a suit, but if it is to do physical work, it may not be necessary.

In the photograph you must appear smiling, with an affable face that shows good treatment, looking at the camera, and focused on your face and your shoulders, so that your features can be well appreciated. There is no point in placing a full-length photo. Also, make sure that the background is neutral, and that other people or objects do not appear that could divert attention.

Finally, give your personal touch to the template you have chosen, adding relevant information, or changing some aspect to make your resume unique. Remember that it is your cover letter and your open door to your new job, do not skimp and create the best CV that will impress the recruiter.

