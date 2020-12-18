How to start an online business from scratch?

- Advertisement -

At the same time that we spend more and more hours of our day to day looking at a screen, the possibilities of being your own boss are increasing thanks to the different tools that allow us to take the first step with almost no investment. Now, this advantage also has its other side: how to stand out from the hundreds of thousands of people and brands that are in the same situation as you? Here are some answers to that question that could be more than helpful.

It is enough to open the news portals to find cases of local or international companies that started with a small computer in a room of the parents’ house. The truth is that the great advances in terms of connectivity allow millions of people to access the internet from anywhere, in turn producing a constant supply and demand. The so-called unicorn companies They are all the rage around the world, since with minimal or no investments they achieved excellent returns.

Now, it is not blowing and making bottles. Although the internet offers us everything we need to solve many questions that could take months before, just a handful of clicks away, we must also consider that thousands of people are in the same situation, increasing competition dramatically. In this way, starting an online venture can be simple, but it is very important to take into account some issues. Let’s take a look at them.

Online marketing: the key to all success

Just as many of our customs were modified by the arrival of the internet, marketing is one of the areas that experienced the most changes at the turn of the century. Today, make a Facebook advertising effectively, it is just as complex as planning a television or radio advertisement. The issue, of course, is the competition with millions of content simultaneously on social networks.

For this reason, prioritizing online marketing is one of the keys to taking advantage of those competitors. Luckily, you don’t have to spend a lot of money on it thanks to the apps and websites out there.

Market research: the first big step

A serious mistake before starting a business is not conducting market research: how many other brands offer the same as you? What do you contribute differently? Is there such a large audience that there is so much on offer? The Internet can cause the delusion that everything is simple and that the success of another brand is simply to use Instagram well. While that is important, it is not the only thing, and you have to know well what and how to offer a product or service. Anticipating before starting will avoid any kind of headache.

Branding: the first impression counts

Another big mistake of a brand in the web world is to go out into the ring without having its image well defined. Nothing generates more distrust than a brand that constantly varies both in its image and in its forms of communication. Along the same lines, branding is another vitally important preliminary step: a recognizable and powerful logo, a sustained color palette, well-transmitted values ​​will be what will turn a user into a customer. Of course, there are also online tools to help you with this.

SEO positioning: how to always be visible

Finally, SEO positioning is another issue to work seriously: the difference between being on the first page (and, above all, in the first positions), to being on the second is radical. That your products and services are clear and recognizable to those who seek them is one of the keys to success in business in the 21st century.

