How to start recovery mode on iPhone 12 and other models

Every iPhone that Apple sells today features an “edge-to-edge” display without a physical home button. If you are updating from a device with a Home button, this update course can help you learn how to force restart your iPhone 12, enter recovery mode, DFU mode, etc.

What is the recovery mode on iPhone?

The recovery mode serves so that you can save your iPhone if everything fails. A badly installed update, a corrupted function in the beta or an error in an app ask to cause these terrible failures and to use your mobile again you need recovery mode.

Recovery mode iPhone

How to activate the recovery mode on your iPhone 12 and other models

We come to that moment when your iPhone 12 does not work and you have to use the recovery mode. To activate it you will need the terminal and a computer, either Mac or Windows with iTunes. If you have everything, connect your mobile to your computer and follow these steps:

First try to unlock the mobile, if you cannot go to the next point

Plug the iPhone into the PC, until it is recognized.

Open iTunes or the Finder if you have a Mac

In case you have a iPhone 12 or a lower model up to iPhone 8 : You must “ press and release quickly “First the volume up button, then do the same with the volume down button.

press and release quickly Then press and hold the side button until you see the Recovery mode screen appear.

If you have a iPhone 7 or 7 Plus : Press and hold the top / side button and the volume down button at the same time. Keep pressing them until you see the Recovery mode screen appear.

If you have a iPhone 6s or lower : Press and hold the Home button and the Top / Side button at the same time. Keep pressing them until you see the Recovery mode screen appear.

Once you have carried out all these steps you must follow from the computer. Here you can choose the option to update the terminal directly or reset it automatically. You will only have to wait a few minutes and then your device will work again.

How to get out of recovery mode on iPhone 12

To exit recovery mode, press and hold the side button until the connection to computer dialog disappears. Your iPhone should automatically reboot to the lock screen