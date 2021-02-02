How to switch from WhatsApp Plus and GB WhatsApp to official WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

If you are using an unofficial WhatsApp service, such as WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp, your account could be “temporarily suspended”. This is something that WhatsApp has always warned about, but it seems like the company is getting more serious in recent days.

In fact, WhatsApp has released a statement in which it warns that it will temporarily suspend all accounts that use this type of application. In addition, it threatens that if the user of a suspended account does not start using the official version of WhatsApp immediately, his account will be permanently suspended.

All these applications, which allow you to use WhatsApp but also allow you to add other functionalities that are not found natively on the phone, are not official. Therefore, WhatsApp considers that they are violating the Terms of Service and penalizes their use, since cannot certify your security practices.

This also happens with those that allow, for example, to transfer conversations from one messaging application to another, with the exception of Telegram, which this week launched a function to transfer WhatsApp conversations easily.

Thus, if you use WhatsApp Plus or GB WhatsApp, from WhatsApp they indicate that it is necessary that you change as soon as possible to the official version. You may want to keep a copy of your conversations and chats before migrating, so that you can use the service easily and without losing information on WhatsApp. If so, we will tell you how to do it, depending on the app you use.

How to switch from GB WhatsApp to WhatsApp

If you want to transfer your chat history and you were using GB WhatsApp, you must do the following, bearing in mind that WhatsApp does not guarantee that chats can be passed, since it is an unofficial application.

In order to transfer the chats, you will have to wait for the temporary suspension imposed by WhatsApp to end. You will see that there is a countdown indicating how much you have left.

Once this happens, go to GB WhatsApp and click on “More options”, “Chats” and “Backup”.

Now you will have to go to the phone settings and touch “Storage” and “Files”. There, at the top, tap “More” and “Rename.” Now change the name of the folder to “WhatsApp”.

Once this is done, go to the Google Play Store and download WhatsApp, the official version. After installing it, you will have to verify your number with the message they will send you. After that, a message will appear on the screen saying “Backup found”. Touch ‘Restore’ and ‘Next’.

If everything has gone well, you should be able to use WhatsApp with your history of chats and conversations.

How to switch from WhatsApp Plus to WhatsApp

If you use WhatsApp and previously saved a chat history, it should be transferred automatically when you use the official version of WhatsApp. When you download it from the Apple Store, you will have to verify your phone number, as usual.

You just have to go to official WhatsApp now and start talking with your contacts, keeping all your history.

.