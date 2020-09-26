How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram it is also possible and here we show you how for your next publications.

Although changing a text to bold, italic or strikethrough is not a big thing, it changes a lot when it comes to a chat or post; you can give another meaning or greater importance to what you write. For that reason WhatsApp was the first app to introduce this tool and now Instagram has joined it.

Compared to Instagram Stories where the possibilities of typeface have been expanded, this option does not exist in Instagram publications and direct messages. So far, the app has added the bold, italics and strikethrough of WhatsApp as they are sister social networks.

How to change bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram?

As a first step you should make sure you have the most up-to-date version of Instagram. To do this, go to Google Play and click on “Update . ” It will take only a few seconds to be able to enjoy the most recent updates and news, among them the change of letter that works like this:

Bold : To write in bold, enclose the text in asterisks, one at the beginning and one at the end. For example, * hello *.

Italics: For italics it is the same procedure, but this time use an underscore. For example, _hello_

Strikethrough: And finally, to strike out the text you must also enclose it but with small marks. For example, ~ hello ~

How to change the font on Instagram?

Now, if what you want is to completely change the font to give a different touch to your publications or biography, you can use “Fonts for Instagram” , a page in which when writing a text it automatically changes it to an infinity of typefaces. It’s just a matter of choosing your favorite, copy and paste on your Instagram.

Share this information with your friends and do not hesitate to try these tricks and tell us about your experience.