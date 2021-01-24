How to sync files between Android and Windows 10

Synchronizing files between computer and mobile phone is something that Apple has been doing with its products for many years, but for some time it has also been relatively easy to do with Windows 10 and an Android phone.

Before to be able to synchronize your phone and your computer, you needed to connect a cable between both devices, but fortunately this is no longer necessary (if we don’t want to). Although with some brands like Samsung it is very simple thanks to tools dedicated to it – and that we will see later -, there are also different alternatives with which we can synchronize files between an Android phone and a PC with Windows 10 as the operating system.

Use OneDrive

The Microsoft cloud is a good way to achieve synchronization of files between PC and mobile. OneDrive comes pre-installed with Windows and allows you to store files like documents and photos.

In order to use it you have to log in to it.

Next, and in order to carry out the synchronization, you need to download the OneDrive application on your mobile. Do it for free from the Google Play app store.

Once downloaded, open the OneDrive application by logging in with your account.

Click on the Me section located at the bottom of the app. From here you will see that everything you have in OneDrive, regardless of whether you save it with your computer or with your phone, will be available from your space in OneDrive for you to use at any time.

Use Google Drive or Dropbox

Other options available and related to the cloud are these two tools. As we have seen with OneDrive, the key is to install the applications simultaneously on the computer and on the phone. In this way, everything you add to the service regardless of whether it is from the phone or from the computer will be available on both devices at the same time.

Using the Your Phone application

This application, developed by Microsoft, allows us to access files from a Windows 10 PC from an Android phone and vice versa, as well as to control the computer remotely from the mobile. In addition, with this free application, users can see notifications from their phones on the computer, as well as text messages and photos. The Your Phone app is installed by default on Windows 10 with the October 2018 update.

Your phone requires a WiFi connection or mobile data for its operation.

To start the synchronization you must download it on your mobile from Google Play and log in with your Microsoft account.

On your computer, type Your phone in the Windows start bar and select the application.

Login with your Microsoft account .

. Make sure that both your mobile and your computer are connected to the same network. As soon as you have logged in, the syncing process will begin.

Open the Your Phone application on your computer and you will see a window on the desktop where all the information on your mobile appears with all its content. On the left side of the application, everything you can do with the application is shown, which is basically the following:

Messages: you can view all SMS that you receive on your mobile from your computer. You can also create new messages and send them to contacts in your phonebook. Notifications: you can access and manage the notifications we receive on our mobile. Photos: of course you can access from the computer application to view all photos that you have done with your mobile. Calls: you can also rmake and receive calls through the computer using the Your Phone app.

Mirroring yes, but only for Samsung

This application also has a function with which it is possible send the mobile screen to the computer and be able to use it on it. It is possible to run various Android applications in Windows 10 such as WhatsApp or Telegram without touching our mobile, but at the moment this function is only available for Samsung devices. Specifically for the following models:

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 +

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 +

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy A8s

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy A31

Samsung Galaxy A40

Samsung Galaxy A41

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A60

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A70s

Samsung Galaxy A71

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy A90s

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 +

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Using Airdroid

The last option that we propose is to use the Airdroid application. This app is very old, but it is still extremely useful for these purposes. As we have seen with the previous apps, the first thing you have to do is install the applications on your phone and on your computer, create an account and log in to both.

Among the most prominent features of Airdroid are: