How to sync your Google Photos bookmarks with your Apple photo library

There are many users who, for whatever reason, they maintain two active photo libraries in which they are constantly uploading images and videos. Especially in those cases in which the user has an iPhone or an iPad and does not want to miss out on that free storage that Mountain View will offer until June 1, 2021 (or if they pay for extra storage in the cloud).

The point is that maintaining those two photo libraries is always a complicated job because It forces us to verify that what is in one place is also in the other and that anything we edit, move, upload or delete is also synchronized with the cloud of the one in front. In addition, if we add to that the management of favorites, the work is already awful and can cause us that on many occasions we end up not knowing where we do everything.

Synchronize highlights information

The favorites function is a simple token that we can activate within Google Photos to tell the app that that content, for whatever reason, is important to us. Thus, as we show you in the screenshots that you have below, you only have to select a photo or a video to touch the five-pointed star that appears above and that it is stored with the notice that it prioritizes its display in case to access only that section of highlights.

Favorite images in Google Photos.

So things, If you want that photo to be highlighted also in your Apple photo library and with the favorite indicator you just have to go to the Google Photos settings by tapping on the top right of the screen (on our avatar). If you have the latest version, you will see a new feature called “Apple Photos”. We touch on it and access a new menu.

Inside you will see a switch that we can activate to start the synchronization of all those favorites and, when we do, all those images and videos that we have highlighted in Google Photos will appear in the same way in the iPhone or iPad photo library. If we also have all that material in iCloud, all members of the same family will be able to enjoy these highlights in a synchronized way and it will not be necessary to point it out on the reel of your smartphone or tablet. If you do it through the Mountain View app, it will be enough. Simple, right?