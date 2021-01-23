Latest newsTech News

How to sync your iPhone notes with a Gmail account

By Brian Adam
Who else who least carries a reference application to point out those things that we do not want to be forgotten. From the products we have to add to the cart at the next grocery purchase, to the great ideas that come to mind for those who like to write stories, poetry or novels. Anything goes as long as you have a small note somewhere ready to be consulted anytime.

For these conflicts there are already official solutions. Google offers Keep to users, which allows full syncing through Gmail account on any device, and Apple also has its own, called Notes, which has been standard with iPhones (and iPads) since time immemorial. Now, how can we make the latter communicate and synchronize within a Mountain View account?

Three simple steps and you’re done

The first thing we have to do is go to the “Settings” of the iPhone and look for the “Notes” section. Once there you have to select the “Accounts” option. By pressing, you will see all that you have active within the terminal. You simply have to click on Gmail to access its options and, as you can see on the screen that you have just below (on the right), activate the switch that appears to the right of the section of the “Notes” section.

Synchronize notes with Gmail.

Now, what happens if the Gmail account that you have registered on the iPhone does not appear? This happens for a reason: we are using the official Google email application, which means that it is not registered as one more within the iPhone OS. In order for the notes to be synchronized, the Gmail account must appear as one of the available ones in the system.

To do this, you have to go to “Settings”, then to “Mail” and then to “Accounts”. There it will be possible to add the Gmail one but, yes, indicating to the smartphone that we do not want it to synchronize emails, contacts, or calendar Since we are going to manage these tasks separately, thanks to Google’s own apps. With all this completed, now every time you write or modify a note in the official app of your iPhone, it will be uploaded to the Mountain view cloud to always have it at hand on any computer or mobile device.

